Companies will install 261 antennas in the state with super-fast internet

super fast internet



Photo: Freepik



5G, a new mobile connection technology, will start operating in Brazil next year and the forecast is that more than 260 antennas with super-fast internet will be installed in the state by 2029.

The capital, which will be the first to be awarded, should receive by July 2022 at least three antennas. Together, by 2025, 139 stations will be installed in Vitória, Vila Velha and Serra.

Estimates were made based on the 5G bid notice, published by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

In the report, Conexis Brasil Digital informed that the auction notice foresees, among the obligations, the installation, in capitals, of a 5G antenna for every 100,000 inhabitants by July 31, 2022.

This proportion between antennas and inhabitants will be reduced until reaching one antenna for every 10 thousand inhabitants in 2025, in the case of capitals and municipalities that have more than 500 thousand inhabitants (in the State, Vila Velha and Serra, in addition to Vitória, are included in the criterion).

In municipalities above 30,000 inhabitants, the rule provides that by 2029, an antenna must be installed for every 15,000 inhabitants.

Conexis Brasil Digital points out that antennas are now much smaller than they were a few years ago, but in the case of 5G they will be even smaller.

“To give an example, some of these infrastructures are the size of a shoebox. In places where there are buildings, it can be installed on facades and tops of buildings and on urban furniture, such as traffic signs, trash cans, newsstands, lamp posts, etc. Where there are no buildings, towers are necessary”, he exemplifies.

But beware, as not all cell phones available today will be able to access the 5G network.

“There will be a need for cell phones that have the fifth generation technology available, compatible with the auctioned frequencies. Some models of 5G handsets are already available on the Brazilian market, similar to those sold in countries that already adopt this technology.”

The perspective is that these cell phones will become cheaper as the service begins to be offered on a larger scale, making its use more popular.

Access on 31 thousand km of federal highways

Telephone operators that have won the right to explore the 5G bands are committed to expanding the coverage of the 4G mobile network to municipalities and locations that do not yet have this generation of internet.

Among the obligations are the expansion of 4G coverage in more than 9,000 locations and 31,000 kilometers of highways.

The highways selected to receive the signal were those considered strategic for the transport of passengers and for the flow of agricultural production, such as BR-101, BR-163, BR-364, BR-242, BR-135 and BR-116. The exact excerpts are detailed in the notice.

At the opening ceremony of the 5G auction, the president of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), Leonardo Euler de Morais, mentioned that truck drivers are priority users of the new broadband bands.

“More than 31,000 kilometers of federal highways without cellular mobile access will be provided with 4G coverage. Among them, BRs 163, 364, 242, 135, 116 and 101. Very important integration routes in the federal road network. Fundamental for the safety of passengers, as well as for the efficiency of the flow of agricultural and industrial production.”

The 5G notice also predicts that a part of the telephony operators that won the auction will have to invest more than R$ 7 billion in a program designed to bring quality internet to public elementary education schools in the country. are not defined.

The Ministry of Education, together with the group responsible for monitoring and defining the schools’ project priorities, recently informed that it will define the priority order of the schools, what is the necessary connection for each one, and the technology.

Collection

In the largest auction in the country’s history, second only to the pre-salt bidding, Anatel managed to sell practically all of the 5G frequency lots offered.

The government managed to collect R$7.089 billion, a 247% premium over the minimum bid for the tracks offered yesterday, R$2.043 billion. The numbers were calculated by Conexis Brasil Digital, an entity that represents the largest operators in the country.

Understand

smartphones

– To have full access to the benefits of 5G, you need a device compatible with the new technology. In Brazil, there are still few devices sold with this technology, and generally with higher values. The trend is that with the expansion of the network, the value may drop.

– The first 5G-compatible smartphone in Brazil was launched at the end of June 2020. However, even if the user acquires such equipment, for the benefits of 5G to be enjoyed, it is necessary to implement networks by providers.

Higher cost?

– It is not yet known if there will be any kind of readjustment in the prices charged by operators, as it should still take months for the technology to be made available.

– Operators generally do not offer exclusive access to one type of network technology, but charge for the data allowance used. People pay more when they use more. But with faster technology, it’s possible that the person’s consumption is higher too.

Restricted access

– Initial access to 5G should be concentrated in the largest cities in the country and in regions with greater purchasing power. Operators must install the antennas in neighborhoods with a higher demand for the connection, and the technology is still compatible with few cell phones (usually they cost more).

What the winning companies in the auction must deliver

– Construction of Public Networks and Private Communication Network of the Federal Public Administration.

– Construction of six infovias (fiber optic network, waterway) in the Amazon region, which will take thousands of people out of the so-called “digital desert”.

– Coverage of 48 thousand km of road network with mobile network signal until 2028.

– Connectivity in public elementary schools.

– Ensure that any citizen registered in the Cadastro Único will receive a free migration kit with a new TV receiver and new antenna so that they can continue to have access to the TV signal.

Source: Ministry of Communications and Research the tribune.