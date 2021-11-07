Copilot of a plane carrying Marília Mendonça is veiled under strong commotion in Taguatinga, DF | Federal District

The body of Tarciso Pessoa Viana, 37 years old, co-pilot of the plane that was carrying the singer Marília Mendonça, was hidden this Sunday morning (7), in the cemetery of Taguatinga, in the Federal District, where he will be buried. He was one of the five victims of the plane crash that also killed the singer, on Friday (5), in Minas Gerais ( see below ).

A resident of Fern, Tarciso is leaving two children and a pregnant wife. Just before 11 am, the body left the chapel to be buried. Dozens of people paid their respects at the site. Earlier, the plane’s pilot, Geraldo Medeiros Júnior, 56, was veiled in the Asa Sul cemetery.

To g1, a sister of Tarciso, businesswoman Nádia Viana, recalled her brother’s trajectory. “He was a servant of God. He fought a lot to be a pilot and died doing what he loved, flying,” he said.

Before boarding, singer Marília Mendonça took a photo with the copilot (image below).

The aircraft that crashed was a twin-engine Beech Aircraft, from PEC Táxi Aéreo, from Goiás, prefix PT-ONJ, with capacity for six passengers. According to Anac, the plane is in regular condition and has authorization to take an air taxi.

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais said it had sent criminal forensics teams, investigators and delegates to the scene.

There is still no information about the reason for the fall. The Air Force will investigate the causes of the accident. Investigators were dispatched to the scene.

Death of Marília Mendonça

The death of Marília Mendonça was confirmed by the singer’s press office.

“With immense regret, we confirm the death of singer Marília Mendonça, her producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot and co-pilot of the plane, whose names we will preserve at this time. The plane took off from Goiânia with destination Caratinga (MG), where Marília would have a performance tonight,” informed the singer’s press office.

The singer was veiled in a ceremony at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena, in Goiânia (GO), on Saturday (6). Her uncle, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, was also watched at the site.

Maiara & Maraisa, Matheus & Kauan, João Neto & Frederico, Luisa Sonza, Jorge (double with Mateus), Naiara Azevedo, Fernando (double with Sorocaba), Murilo Huff (ex Marília), Luisa (double with Maurílio) and João Reis , Cristiano Araújo’s father, were present at the ceremony.

In the late afternoon, the two were buried in the Parque Memorial cemetery, also in the capital of Goiás, in a ceremony reserved for family and closest friends.

Marília Mendonça’s songs took Brazil by storm with intense and romantic lyrics and melodies. She led a female turnaround in the backcountry market, which imposed women as protagonists of the style hitherto dominated almost only by men, from 2016 onwards, in the so-called “feminejo”.

She was born in Cristianópolis (GO) on July 22, 1995. Among her great successes, which placed her as one of the most listened to singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “Whose fault is it?” and “I know it by heart.” Marília leaves a son, Léo, who turns two in December.