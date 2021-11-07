Corinthians confirms squad for decisive duel against Fortaleza; see the team

Corinthians confirmed its line-up for the decisive match against Fortaleza, this Saturday afternoon, starting at 5 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena. It is possible to say that the coach Sylvinho bet on the maintenance of what he trained during the past week to try to defeat the Cearenses.

Regarding the 1-0 triumph over Chapecoense, the news is the return of goalkeeper Cássio, who was suspended against the Santa Catarina team. The rest of the team is the same as in Monday’s clash.

Thus, Corinthians goes to the field at the stadium in Itaquera with Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel and Du Queiroz; Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Róger Guedes and Renato Augusto.

On the bench, the coach will have as an option goalkeepers Carlos Miguel and Matheus Donelli, laterals João Pedro and Lucas Piton, defender Raul Gustavo, defensive midfielders Cantillo and Xavier, midfielders Vitinho, Luan and Adson, and forwards Gustavo Mantuan and Gustavo Mosquito.

On the other side, Fortaleza enters the field with Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Marcelo Benevenuto, Jackson; Felipe, Ronald, Lucas Lima, Matheus Vargas and Bruno Melo; David and Robson.

With 44 points conquered so far, Timão is four behind its rival this Saturday, currently in fifth place. A triumph would make the Parque São Jorge club reduce the disadvantage for both Cearenses and Red Bull Bragantino, currently in fourth position.

