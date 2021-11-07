Corinthians faces Nacional-URU in direct confrontation for the leadership of Libertadores Feminina

Corinthians returns to the field this Sunday for Libertadores Feminina. Again at 5:30 pm, at the Arsenio Erico stadium, in Paraguay, the opponent this time is Nacional, from Uruguay, in a direct fight for the leadership of Group D.

Alvinegra team tries its second victory in the competition to follow 100%. The triumph achieved on their debut against San Lorenzo meant that Timon and Nacional shared the first place in the group. Now, whoever wins this Sunday, takes the top of the table.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the match, the My Timon detailed the confrontation below. Check out!

The holders

Coach Arthur Elias has no casualties for the team in this duel. Thus, a possible Corinthians has Kemelli, Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Erika, Yasmim, Gabi Zanotti, Ingryd, Gabi Portilho, Tamires, Vic Albuquerque (Jheniffer) and Adriana.

My Timon

Arbitration

Conmebol has not yet released the refereeing scale for the match. Remember that the competition will feature the use of the VAR in the grand final.

How to follow up

Similar to what happened in the opening match, this Sunday’s game will be broadcast on the internet and on television. In the first of them, the game will be displayed in the Facebook of the Women’s Libertadores, while in the second the duel is the responsibility of the FoxSports and of the Conmebol TV.

For fans who are in Paraguay and intend to go to the stadium, Conmebol provided information to purchase tickets here.

See more at: Corinthians Women and Libertadores da America.