Corinthians has two embezzlements and three hanging to face Fortaleza this Saturday

Corinthians has an appointment with Fortaleza for this Saturday. The match valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship takes place at Neo Química Arena, at 17:00. Timon enters the field with two embezzlements and three hanging.

Ruan Oliveira and Willian they are still in the medical department and are embezzled by Corinthians. The first undergoes surgical revision of the left knee, while the second recovers from an injury to the posterior muscle of the left thigh.

Among the hanging players are Cantillo, Fabio Santos and Renato Augusto. Besides them, Marquinhos and Roni have two yellow cards, but they are not concerns for this game, as they were not even related. Remember that Roni trained with the cast and completed the physical transition this week. However, it was still left out of Sylvinho’s list.

On the other hand, Timão is back with Cassio and Xavier. They served suspension against Chapecoense and can play normally against Fortaleza. Lucas Piton it also returns after recovering from discomfort in the posterior left thigh muscle.

With that, the likely lineup for this afternoon’s duel has Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Gabriel Pereira and Róger Guedes; Renato Augusto.

