Corinthians keeps 100% with fans at home and consolidates in fight for a spot in Libertadores | corinthians

The four games played at the Neo Quimica Arena after the public’s return to the stadiums were allowed to prove what has been known for a long time: loyal fans are fundamental for Corinthians.

Timão has won all four games at home since it was backed by its fans, all for the Brazilian Nationals:

3 to 1 about Bahia;

1 to 0 on Fluminense;

1 to 0 over Chapecoense;

1 to 0 on the Fortress.

The recent retrospective corresponds to Corinthians’ history in their home, inaugurated in 2014 for the World Cup in Brazil.

In the first 199 matches of the team in Itaquera, Corinthians reached 70.7% of success. With the coronavirus pandemic started last year, Timão played 47 matches without a public in the stadium, with 51.8% use.

1 of 2 Corinthians fans in the match against Fortaleza — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Corinthians fans in the match against Fortaleza — Photo: Marcos Riboli

More from Corinthians:

+ See how the victory over Fortaleza was

+ See the scores of Corinthians players

The 2020 season, impacted by the pandemic, was the worst performance by Corinthians at home. In 29 games, Timon won 13 wins, had ten draws and was defeated six times.

– Evidently, with our stadium full, the answer is clear. Helps too much. The numbers are there. Against Chapecoense, there were three different tactical schemes, substitutions. Suddenly there’s no more tactics, technique, it’s soul. We scored for the beauty of a packed stadium, and today (Saturday) was no different. Tough opponent, once again changes tactics, techniques, strategy, but the wonderful end is the fan who pushes too much. These 100% represent a lot the return of our fans – said the coach Sylvinho after the victory in the last round.

+ Sylvinho highlights Corinthians patience

Highlights: Corinthians 1 x 0 Fortaleza for the 30th round of the Brasileirão 2021

The victories at home push Corinthians in search of a place in next year’s Libertadores. In the last seven rounds, since the victory over Bahia, the team won 13 points and placed itself in the G-6.

The triumph over Fortaleza took Corinthians to 47 points, in sixth place, one point behind Fortaleza, fifth, and two to Bragantino, fourth – a position that leads straight to the group stage of the Libertadores.

+ Read more news about Corinthians

In the four home games with the presence of the public, Corinthians has 98,155 payers. There were two matches still with restriction, with audience limited to 30% of the stadium’s total capacity: Bahia (10,470) and Fluminense (11,892); and two games in limitation: Chapecoense (39,734) and Fortaleza (36,059).