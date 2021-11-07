Corinthians scores again in the final minutes and beats Fortaleza for the Brazilian

Corinthians hosted Fortaleza this Saturday afternoon at the Neo Química Arena for Brasileirão. Alvinegra made good use of the home factor, pressured the visitors and won 1-0 with a goal by Cantillo in the final minutes.

Timão started the match pressing, but soon saw the visitors equalize the game. In the final stretch of the second stage, the team returned to maximum pressure in the attack field and only managed to score in the final five minutes.

Write it down, Faithful – Corinthians returns to the field next Wednesday, when they face Atlético-MG. The game takes place at 7pm, in Mineirão.

The starting team!

Coach Sylvinho opted to keep the same starting lineup from the last game, promoting only the return of goalkeeper Cássio, who was suspended. So, Corinthians went to the field with Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel and Du Queiroz; Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Róger Guedes and Renato Augusto.

My Timon

Fortaleza, in turn, was selected with Marcelo Boeck, Tinga, Benevenuto, Jackson, Bruno Melo, Ronald, Felipe, Lucas Lima, Matheus Vargas, Robson and David.

The game

First time

The match started very disputed and with greater Corinthians possession. Despite that, the first submission was by Fortaleza with Robson, but the ball didn’t lead to any danger to Cassio’s goal. Corinthians responded quickly and with more danger: Gabriel Pereira managed a good pass to Du Queiroz, who fired Róger Guedes in the measure, but the Corinthians’ kick skimmed the crossbar and went out.

Even with the two chances before ten, the next few minutes were a lot of exchange of passes between the two teams. Fortaleza again tried to score in a corner kick, but the Corinthians defense ruled out the danger by high. Timão returned in the same coin, with Guedes getting the header from Renato Augusto’s kick, but goalkeeper Marcelo kept the ball.

With just over 20 minutes, Cassio had to work. Robson received the pass at the entrance to the area and played first for Matheus Vargas to submit and force a defense by the Corinthians archer. Alvinegra team responded with Gil’s head in another corner kick, but Marcelo fell and made a good save. The ball was left in the area, but the defense ruled out the danger.

Giuliano also had the opportunity to score for Timão. He tried to throw to Renato Augusto in the small area, but the defense blocked the pass. The ball returned with shirt 11, which ended up touching with his hand, which paralyzed the play.

The final minutes were Corinthians chances with Róger Guedes, Giuliano and Renato Augusto, but none of them was in enough danger. Robson had the last opportunity of the first half, on a bicycle, but he didn’t catch the ball well, which went far from the goal. With no more opportunities, the game went to halftime with no change in the score.

Second time

Corinthians returned with a change for the second half and had Gustavo Mosquito entering Gabriel Pereira’s vacancy. With less than five minutes, the 19 shirt has already helped Timão to create a dangerous move: he dealt with Fagner, who was fouled. The charge, however, was well away from the goalkeeper.

In the next move, Róger Guedes was knocked down on the edge of the area by Lucas Lima. On the kick, the shirt 123 hit Marcelo’s right corner, who lightly touched the ball. She even hit the beam before leaving. A few minutes later, the person responsible for the new free kick was Fábio Santos, but the goalkeeper ruled out the danger again.

With almost 15 minutes, Sylvinho moved once more and put Cantillo in place of Du Queiroz. The Alvinegra team continued trying to take advantage of the plays on the left with Róger Guedes and Renato Augusto, but was not successful. On the other hand, Mosquito made a good move and managed to cross into the area, but Renato’s split with the defense was better for the visitors.

At about 30 minutes, Gabriel left the field for Jô’s entrance. Right after the entry of shirt 77, Timão took danger with Giuliano after a cross from the right, but the first submission by shirt 11 went over the goal.

Corinthians came back on the right with Mosquito. The shirt 19 dribbled three markers inside the area and hit with a cavadinha, but Marcelo made the save. Shortly after, it was with him again the good chance of Timão: the Corinthians fan received at speed and triggered Renato Augusto, who hit the corner with danger and saw the ball hit the crossbar and go out the end line.

The alvinegra team took advantage of the final minutes for a lot of pressure. Renato Augusto made the play for the end line, got rid of the mark and activated Mosquito at the entrance to the match. The first-class submission exploded on the mark and went into a corner. The charge had Gil’s head attempt, but it was well put off by the defense.

In the final five minutes, the Corinthians pressure had an effect. Jô received Guedes’ pass with his back to the goal, turned and fired Cantillo at the edge of the area. The shirt 24 hit hard on the goalkeeper’s exit and guaranteed the victory for Timão. Fortaleza still tried for the equalizer with a kick from outside the area, but the ball didn’t lead to any danger to Cássio’s goal.

In additions, Sylvinho moved one more time and put Xavier in the place of Renato Augusto. In the last minute of the game, Jô launched Róger Guedes, who took off at speed, invaded the area and hit hard, but Marcelo made the save. With no more chance of danger, the match ended in another Corinthians victory against Fiel.

