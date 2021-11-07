Corinthians sees Arena make a difference and measures strength against outside leaders

With the triumph against Fortaleza, Corinthians returned to fighting directly for a place in the group of the first four placed in the Brazilian Championship. This condition is largely due to the results obtained at the Neo Química Arena in the reunion with its thirsty fans.

Now, in the next three rounds, coach Sylvinho’s team is preparing for another reality. In two of them, he will need to measure forces with the leaders Atlético-MG and Flamengo. Detahe: both away from home, trying to get points from the pair to consolidate at the top of the table.

The duels with the leaders of Brasileirão take place at a time of reaffirmation of the team in the championship. Corinthians won their last five home matches. The table configuration meant that clashes with teams the size of Galo and Fla were without the support of their fans — the games against them in the first round were still closed gates, and Timon was defeated 2-1 by the miners and by 3 to 1 by the cariocas.

In any case, a duel with Cuiabá is scheduled at the Neo Qu ímica Arena between the games with the leaders. (And not that it’s an easy compromise, as the Serie A rookie team has proven to be an indigestible visitor.)

worth a lot

With the Brazilian heading towards the final stretch and the consequent definition of the classifieds for the continental competitions, Corinthians knows that they cannot waste points if they want to guarantee a direct spot in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022. Timão’s goal is the G4 .

It is always good to remember that the club, despite the impacting signings this season, is going through a delicate financial moment, with debt close to R$ 1 billion. Therefore, it has the classification to the main South American tournament to be able to fill the coffers next season. In addition, the awards paid by the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) for classification in the Brasileirão also count for a lot for the board.

The confrontation with Atlético-MG happens this Wednesday (10), at Mineirão. Galo is one of the most pressured teams in Brasileirão, as it has not won the national competition for half a century. Therefore, even more at home, he will not spare his strength to face Corinthians.

“It’s a difficult, complicated opponent, they’re at the front of the table. It’s possible to go game by game. We’ll deposit 100% of our forces in the next game against Atlético-MG”, said coach Sylvinho, already foreseeing difficulties to face the Cock at Mineirão.

The match against Flamengo, at Maracanã, takes place on another Wednesday (17). Before, however, Corinthians host Cuiabá, on Saturday (13), for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.