Corinthians takes a comeback from Santos in the end for the second round of the Paulista Women’s U-17

This Sunday, Corinthians hosted Santos at Fazendinha for the second round of the first phase of the São Paulo U-17 Women’s Championship. After leaving ahead with Vick, the team alvinegra conceded two goals from Ana Luyza and suffered their first defeat in the tournament.

lineup

Daniela Alves made the team with Nanda; Gabi Medeiros, Laisa, Bell, Daise, Vick, Julia Brito, Cabral, Nenê, Isa Morais and Manu Olivan.

On the other hand, Sandra Santos chose Madu; Mazzotti, Myrelle, Barbar, Laura, Giovana, Julia Eduarda, Marzia, Nicole, Giovanna and Ana Luyza.

The game

First time

The first attempt was by Corinthians, when Nenê made a direct cross into the goalkeeper’s hands. Santos fought back with Ana Luyza, she made a throw in the area, but the ball went through everyone. Afterwards, Nenê suffered a dangerous foul. Vick charged straight into the goal, she hit well, but went through the end line on the side of the goal.

Ana Luyza risked a shot from outside the area, but this one also went outside. As a result, Nenê suffered another foul and Vick hit. The defense moved to the corner. Once again, Vick went to the collection and the defense managed to get it out. Later on, Gabi Medeiros crossed into Madu’s hands. At 19 minutes, the match was paused to hydrate the athletes.

On the way back, Cabral sent the ball to the area and Giovana threw it away. Nenê submitted, but caught the defense. Cabral had the chance to complete and punctured. The remainder was with Gabi Medeiros. She tried but went outside. Julia Brito found Isa Morais in the area. However, it was marked offside. Vick was fouled and charged straight from the angle to open the score..

Julia Eduarda submitted and the goalkeeper caught leaving a rebound. On Julia’s second time, the ball exploded on the crossbar. Nanda was also called in in a corner kick and managed to pull away. On another chance, Ana Luyza didn’t hit so well and the attempt went over the bottom line. She didn’t give up and in the next move she entered the area, dribbled the defense and tied.

Second time

Laysla, who came in at half-time, suffered a dangerous foul. Vick charged and the opposing defense moved away. To fight back, Nicole went up to the attack and won a corner. In charge, the defense moved away and generated another that ended with the same end. Julia Eduarda tried to do hers, but ended out. Laura received it from Julia Eduarda, but it was in an irregular condition.

Then, it was Corinthians’ turn to take a corner. Laura walked away and gave in to another charge. Once again, the defense took off. Santos still had a dangerous foul and Nanda took it. Then Vick took another corner and the goalkeeper got the ball. Myrelle tried a cross and in a weird move the ball even got into the goal, but Julia was flagged offside.

At 16 minutes, the game went into a technical stoppage. On the way back, Marzia received a kicked ball and tried the turn without success. Mazzotti also sent to the goal and Nanda defended. Tosti tried an outside submission and Madu managed to recover. Afterwards, Manu left with Gabi Medeiros, who sent him over the target.

In the end, Vick took another closed corner. Despite being in danger, the ball ended up with Santos. Thus, the rivals came out on the counterattack. Ana Luyza sent the ball to the goal, making her second and decreeing the turn. After that, Corinthians didn’t have any clear chances and the final result was 2-1 for the opponents.

Corinthians 1 x 2 Santos technical sheet

Competition: São Paulo U-17 Women’s Championship

Local: Alfredo Schrig Stadium, So Paulo, SP

Date: November 7, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 11:00 am (Brasilia)

Referee: Marcio Andr Moreira

Assistants: Izabele de Oliveira and Rodrigo Schmidt

Goals: Vick (Corinthians); Ana Luyza (twice) (Saints)

CORINTHIANS: Nanda; Gabi Medeiros, Laisa (Lala), Bell, Daise, Vick, Julia Brito, Cabral (Eduarda Tosti), Nen (Miracatu), Isa Morais (Sabrina) and Manu Olivan.

Technician: Dani Alves

SAINTS: Madu; Mazzotti, Myrelle (Duda Rabello), Barbar, Laura, Giovana (Luana), Julia Eduarda (Leveque), Marzia, Nicole (Ana Clara), Giovanna and Ana Luyza.

Technician: Sandra Santos

