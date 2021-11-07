Coroner: Marlia Mendona’s plane victims had polytrauma

Photo: Tim Filho/EM/DA Press

With the difficult task of identifying the bodies of the victims of the air accident that killed the singer Marília Mendonça, the coroner Pedro Fernandes stated that the occupants of the aircraft were detected with multiple cranial traumas.

The accident occurred this Tuesday afternoon, in a mountainous region of Piedade de Caratinga, in Vale do Rio Doce. In addition to the artist, producer Henrique Bahia, the artist’s uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, who accompanied most of the plane trips across the country, the pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and the co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana, died.

“A plane crash trauma is one that has kinetic energies coming from different sides and of great intensity, reaching the lethal regions of the body, such as the abdomen, chest, head and neck. The limbs are not so vital,” stated Pedro Fernandes.

The intention of the Civil Police is to complete the work of identifying the bodies by midnight this Saturday, enabling families to make burials from this Saturday (6/11), in the morning.

“The occupants have blunt injuries. It is difficult to determine a cause or a lethal event for each death. There are several factors that contribute to their death. It’s multiple cranial trauma,” he added.

During the necropsy, materials were collected and sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of Belo Horizonte for further analysis. According to the medical examiner Pedro Fernandes, the bodies have multiple fractures.

The Regional Civil Police Chief of Caratinga, Ivan Salles, dismissed hypotheses related to the plane crash: “Unfortunately, there are malicious people who are passing on untrue information, because they are excited about the fact that Marília Mendonça is a famous person.”