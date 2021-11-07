Countries in Europe are considering lockdown again because of COVID-19 – International

COVID-19 numbers are back to frightening in Germany, which is trying to encourage vaccination and does not rule out the possibility of decreeing a new lockdown to contain the outbreak. In the city of Dortmund, the disease testing station even offers free beer. (photo: Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) The current rate of transmission of the new coronavirus in Europe has worried authorities and places the continent once again as the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). With the approaching winter in the region, the organization warned that the situation is very worrying and could cause another half million deaths in the continent by February.

Hans Kluge, WHO director for Europe, said on Thursday that all 53 countries in the region are facing “a real threat of the resurgence of COVID-19 or are already fighting it” and encouraged governments to resume or continue with measures to contain the virus transmission. “We are, once again, at the epicenter of a wave of COVID,” he said.

The number of new cases per day has been on the rise for almost six consecutive weeks in Europe, and the number of daily deaths continues to rise for seven weeks now. There are, on average, 250,000 new cases and 3,600 deaths per day, according to official data collected by the AFP news agency.

Most worrisome was the rapid increase in infections and deaths in older population groups, with admission rates more than doubling within a week and 75% of fatal cases now occurring in people aged 65 and over, according to the WHO.

“If this trajectory is maintained, we could see another half million deaths from COVID-19 in Europe and Central Asia by February 1st of next year, and 43 countries in our region will face high-to-extreme occupation in hospital beds,” warns Kluge .

Authorities’ concern is that the virus spreads faster in the winter months, when people gather indoors. For WHO, the increase in cases can be explained by the combination of insufficient vaccination coverage with relaxation of prevention measures. The organization asked that the mask continue to be used. “Reliable data show that, if we continue to use 95% of the mask in Europe and Central Asia, we could save up to 188,000 lives of the half-maize that we risk losing by February 2022”, stressed Hans Kluge.

The vaccination rate has declined across the continent in recent months. While about 80% of people in Spain are fully immunized with at least two doses, in Germany this percentage is only 66%. In some Eastern European countries, it is even smaller – only 32% of Russians were fully vaccinated in October this year.

According to WHO, Germany, Russia and Eastern European countries are the places of greatest concern, as they registered the highest increases in new cases. But other countries are also on the alert.

Germany



The largest economy in Europe, the country had the second record in a row for the number of new daily cases of COVID-19 this Friday (5/11), with just over 37,000 cases. The previous record, from Thursday, was about 34,000 notifications. Germany has already recorded 96,346 deaths from the disease.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), responsible for responses to infectious diseases in the country, unvaccinated people are at high risk of infection. Health Minister Jens Spahn said a new lockdown could be enacted and urged people to get vaccinated and obey the norms of social distancing.

In Germany, 66.5% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the RKI. Among the many Germans who have not been vaccinated, more than 3 million people over 60 are at particular risk.

The government had to transfer patients from regions where hospitals are overburdened to areas with fewer infections.

russia



The country registered 40,735 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,192 virus-related deaths this Friday, according to government data. The numbers were close to a record 40,993 cases as of Oct. 31 and 1,195 deaths reported on Thursday (4/11). The new wave is driven by the Delta variant and one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe. Another factor is the low use of masks by the population.

The country created an 11-day “extended holiday”, which began on October 28 and continues today, to try to contain the advance of the new coronavirus. Non-essential services are closed and a number of restrictions have been imposed. Only pharmacies, supermarkets and stores that sell basic items can open during this period.

Intensive care centers (ICUs) at several Russian hospitals are operating at their capacity limits, mainly in the capital, Moscow, the country’s worst-affected city. The government has asked the elderly to stay at home for four months.

Russia suffers from the increase in cases and deaths from the disease since June. Even as the situation worsens, Russians continue to refuse to take COVID-19 vaccines. The country has developed Sputnik V and three other immunizers, but only 38% of the population is vaccinated with at least one dose and less than 33% of Russians are fully immunized. Russia’s vaccination rate is one of the lowest in Europe, below even the world average, with 39% of the population fully immunized.

Netherlands



The country decided to resume prevention measures against COVID-19, including the mandatory use of masks in public spaces, to try to curb the increase in cases, this Tuesday (2/11). “Infections and hospital admissions are increasing rapidly,” said Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The 1.5 meter social distance rule was reintroduced by the government, in addition to the need to present a vaccination passport in places such as museums and restaurant balconies. People are also advised to work from home for at least half a week and to avoid traveling during peak hours.

The relaxation of prevention measures against COVID-19 began in the Netherlands two months ago.

France



The health agency Sant Publique France reported last week that the country had regressed from the pandemic situation. Since Oct. 18, the number of serious infections has increased again, and new cases have grown by 14% within a week in 44 regions. In the last week, France recorded an average of 5,276 new infections and 346 admissions to intensive care units (ICU), an increase of 12%.

“In France, rates of new hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care units are growing or stable in all regions. In this context, it is essential to encourage the vaccination of people who have not yet been immunized and the third dose for those over 65 and patients with comorbidities, in addition to maintaining adherence to protective measures,” the agency said in a statement.

France has about 68% of the population with the complete vaccination schedule. In addition, the country uses the health passport, which limits access to closed public places only to those who are already immunized, which helps to contain new infections.

Italy



One of the first countries to suffer thousands of deaths at the start of the pandemic, in April of last year, Italy also registered a record of new cases in recent days, despite having one of the highest vaccination rates for over 12s in Europe.

This Thursday, there were more than 5,905 new cases and 59 deaths from COVID-19, according to the daily bulletin of the Italian Ministry of Health. The number of infections is the highest since September 8, when 5,923 contaminations were counted, and the epidemiological curve continues to rise. There are already 10 consecutive days with an increase in active cases. Of the 87,376 patients with the disease, 83,948 are in home isolation, 3,045 are admitted to hospitals under observation, and 383 are in intensive care units (ICUs).

The moving average of contagions in the last seven days continues to increase and reached 4,497 – it was 4,349 the day before. The death rate remains stable and reached 40 – one more than on Wednesday.

England



The prevalence of COVID-19 in England reached its highest level on record in October, according to Imperial College London, led by a high number of cases in children and a spike in the south-west of the country.

Iberian Peninsula



Portugal has the highest complete vaccination rate in the world, 87.39% of the population is immunized with both doses. Despite this, new infections exceeded 1,000 for the first time since September. Spain is one of the few countries not to register an increase in transmission, with 2,287 cases reported on Wednesday (4/11).



(With information from Agncia Brasil, BBC News Brasil and Estado Contedo)



*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Kelen Cristina

