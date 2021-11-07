country did not build planned plants

The plan to increase energy production in Brazil was not carried out in the last ten years. The deficit compared to what was programmed is today equivalent to almost a hydroelectric plant in Itaipu. Every year, the EPE (Energy Research Company), linked to the federal government, produces a plan showing how much the country’s electricity generation capacity needs to grow, in a decade, to meet demand.

The document produced for 2021 shows that, in the last ten years, the country has not reached the planned values: the current generation park has 10 GW less capacity than expected. To give you an idea, Itaipu, in Paraná, has 14 GW of installed capacity; Tucuruí, in Pará, has almost 8.4 GW.

Outlook for the coming years is bad

Facing the worst drought in 90 years, the country had to activate more expensive thermoelectric plants and import more energy to avoid shortages. The actions made the electricity bill more expensive, which, along with other factors, has pressured inflation.

Experts heard by UOL they state that the EPE plans are only indicative, that is, they are not mandatory, as investments in the sector are from the private sector. But, according to them, the lack of government incentive and the country’s economic conditions ended up reducing investor interest in new plants.

And the horizon for the coming years is no better: the law that allowed the privatization of Eletrobras, the state-owned electricity sector, included the mandatory construction of new gas-fired thermal power plants. According to specialists, the determination “rules over planning”, as it imposes investment in these plants even if it is not the most advantageous for the country.

What was in the plan for 2021

The planning carried out by EPE is based on an estimate of the demand for electricity, calculated, for example, from projections on economic growth. In the 2021 plan, the forecast was that the country would have an average growth of 5% in the last five years — which did not materialize even before the covid-19 pandemic. In 2019, for example, the country grew 1.2%, according to the IBGE.

On the energy generation side, the document provided for the construction of more hydroelectric, thermal and nuclear power plants than there are today. There was a greater-than-expected expansion in sources such as wind (wind)—but not in sufficient quantity for the initially forecasted generation capacity to be reached.

Why were the new plants not built?

Diogo Lisbona, a researcher at Ceri/FGV (Regulation and Infrastructure Studies Center of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation), says that, in the case of hydroelectric plants, large plants ended up not being built due to various problems, from environmental to project structuring.

After the projects in Santo Antonio, Jirau and Belo Monte, hydroelectric expansion by large projects faces a lot of resistance. It is a choice made by society, which involves the impact and cost of building hydroelectric plants in the Amazon, which are far from the consumption centers. That’s why there was a big hydropower perspective in the plan that didn’t materialize.

Diogo Lisbona, from FGV

The Angra 3 nuclear power plant was also expected to go into operation, which did not happen. In the case of thermal plants, plants powered by fuel oil and diesel did not enter into operation.

Lack of interest in private investment

Renato Queiroz, a researcher at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro) and adviser to the Instituto Ilumina, says that, in addition to the plan being indicative and not mandatory, the government “has failed to make the necessary private investments feasible”.

When Eletrobras was entirely state-owned [antes dos anos 1990], the government ordered, and Eletrobras had to do it. Now, investment in energy in Brazil depends on investor appetite. And it is not just now that there is no such appetite. In order to have expansion, an incentive policy and adequate economic conditions are needed.

Renato Queiroz, from UFRJ

In 2016, for example, the government of then-President Michel Temer canceled an auction that could create 1,200 solar and wind power plants. The assessment, by the EPE itself, is that there could be an “excessive supply” of energy.

What does the plan for 2030 foresee

The last ten-year plan published by EPE foresees an expansion of 37 GW in installed power generation capacity between 2026 and 2030.

The incentive for the expansion of renewable sources, such as wind and solar, occurs mainly in the free market, aimed at large consumers, such as industries.

Unlike the regulated market, in which residential consumers are located, the free environment allows the customer to choose who will buy energy.

According to Denis Maia, CEO of Choice Technologies —a company that provides services to energy distributors—, if the crisis related to hydroelectric generation persists, due to lower volumes of rain, the trend is for free market customers to buy more energy from other renewable sources, such as wind and solar, which are cheaper.

If this situation of low reservoirs, which makes energy more expensive, continues, there may be more large customers who want to migrate to the free market and buy from renewable sources.

Denis Maia, from Choice

Law on the sale of Eletrobras delays expansion

Diogo Lisbona, from FGV, says that the law that allowed the privatization of Eletrobras “run over” the planning, as it imposes the construction of gas thermals in a predominantly inflexible model, that is, in which the plant is running all the time, regardless of the need of the electricity sector or the cost.

The expansion of thermal plants foreseen in the EPE plan for 2030 is based on flexible thermal plants, in which part of the capacity is activated only when there is a need.

The planning is done considering the competition between energy sources, saying what would be most appropriate. The law passed in Congress determines the contracting of gas-fired thermal plants even if they cost more than other, more competitive sources, and in places that are not necessarily the best.

Diogo Lisbona, from FGV

According to Queiroz, from UFRJ, the privatization of Eletrobras serves the government’s current interest, and not a planning perspective for the country.

Privatization, even more so done, is a mistake. It only addresses a government’s short-term need to make money.

Renato Queiroz, from UFRJ

Ministry and EPE say that plan “is not static”

In a statement, EPE and the Ministry of Mines and Energy stated that the plan is “the main reference for the energy sector”, but that it should not be read as “something static, which determines what will happen in the next ten years” .

Therefore, according to the two bodies, the expansion indicated in the document “should not be directly compared with the effective expansion of the system’s capacity, under penalty of making wrong conclusions”.

EPE also said that the determination provided for in the Eletrobras privatization law, on gas-fired thermal plants, will be considered in the next plan.

The Ministry, on the other hand, stated that “Brazil should continue with one of the cleanest energy matrices in the world.”