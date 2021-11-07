Covid-19: Bahia has 599 new cases in 24 hours and two deaths from the disease; occupancy of adult ICU beds remains at 36% | Bahia

Bahia has 599 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as released by the Department of Health of Bahia (Sesab), this Saturday (6).

Deaths and cases of Covid-19 in the cities of Bahia

Two deaths were also recorded in the bulletin. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has registered 1,248,550 cases, with 1,218,964 considered recovered and 2,469 still active. Of the total, 27,117 people died.

In addition, 1,585,913 cases have been ruled out and 245,814 are under investigation. In Bahia, 52,359 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19.

These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Saturday.

The complete newsletter is available on the Sesab website and on an online platform.

Also in the bulletin, there is a record of vaccinated in the state. Bahia has 10,734,787 people vaccinated against the coronavirus with the first dose or single dose. In the state, vaccines have already been applied in 84.31% of the population aged 12 or over, estimated at 12,732,254.

Bahia has 1,271 active beds for Covid-19 treatment. Of this total, 363 have hospitalized patients, which represents an overall occupancy rate of 29%.

Of these beds, 536 are from the adult Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and continue with an occupancy rate of 36% (195 beds occupied), as on Friday (5).

In pediatric ICUs, 17 of the 29 places are with patients, which represents an occupancy rate of 59%. Clinical beds for adults are with 20% occupancy and children with 33%.

In Salvador, of the 325 active beds, 117 are occupied (36% of general occupancy). The occupancy rate for adult ICU beds is 34% and for pediatric beds it is 75%.

Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are with 30% occupancy and pediatric beds are with 47%.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻