Covid-19 cases on the rise in Russia, which has low vaccination rate | World

Russia has recorded a record number of Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a sign that the epidemic is not letting up despite the week of holidays decreed by President Vladimir Putin.

According to official data, 41,335 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, a record since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. In the same period, there were 1,888 deaths, a slightly lower number compared to Friday (5).

The country most severely affected by the coronavirus in Europe, Russia has accumulated more than 8.7 million cases and 245,635 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official figures.

Working with an expanded definition of coronavirus deaths, the statistical agency Rosstat estimates, however, that there were 450,000 more dead by the end of September.

This Saturday’s record of infections comes amid a week off in the country, from October 30th to November 7th. This long holiday was decreed by President Putin in an attempt to reduce the number of covid-19 cases.

In Moscow, the most affected city in the country, schools, beauty salons, shops, gyms and other “non-essential” services are closed.