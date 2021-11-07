Covid vaccination of children ages 5-11: why is it important?

How did you feel about this article?

– Pediatrician from Hospital Pequeno Príncipe speaks in this episode of the podcast about the importance of vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against Covid-19

*) The United States has begun vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 against Covid-19. Pfizer’s immunizer is being applied. The pharmaceutical informed that its vaccine is safe and more than 90.7% effective in preventing infections in this public.

The main US government health agency, the CDC, recommended vaccination with these doses, after approval by the regulatory agency, the FDA.

This raises the expectation that Anvisa, the regulatory agency here in Brazil, will also release Pfizer’s vaccine for Brazilian children, after the request is formalized.

Vaccination against the new coronavirus for children is the theme of this episode podcast 15 minutes.

The guest is the doctor Heloísa Ihle Garcia Giamberardino, pediatrician and coordinator of the Vaccine Center at Hospital Pequeno Príncipe, the largest pediatric hospital in the country, located in Curitiba-PR.

