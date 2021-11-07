Covid: why law making vaccination mandatory for company employees suspended in the US

Measure was created by the Biden government to expand immunization in the country

A US court has temporarily suspended President Joe Biden’s plans to make the covid-19 vaccine mandatory for tens of millions of US workers.

The law proposed by the US government, which would go into effect in early January, would require employees of private companies with more than 100 employees to be fully vaccinated against the disease or tested weekly.

But the court found that there are “serious constitutional and statutory problems” with the rule. The Biden government has until Monday (8/11) to appeal.

Five Republican-led states — Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Utah — as well as private companies and religious groups have filed lawsuits against the law.