Criciúma wins Paysandu and grants access to the 2022 Series B – 11/06/2021

Criciúma confirmed access to Serie B in 2022 after beating Paysandu 1-0 away from home, goal by forward Henan, in a match valid for the sixth round of the second phase of Serie C. The team ends the competition in second place in the Group C.

Tigre’s feat only happened because Botafogo da Paraíba lost to Ituano by 3-1. The team started the round with eight points while Criciúma had six, reaching nine with this weekend’s triumph.

The last time the team from Santa Catarina played Serie B was in 2019, while the team from Paraíba lost the chance to end a long wait of 32 years as it participated in the second division in 1989.

Ituano was the only team in Group C that started the last round already classified for the second division of the year 2022. This weekend’s triumph guaranteed the team in the final of the national tournament, as a defeat would leave the team in second place. and outside the decision.

This Sunday (07) the last remaining access slot will be defined. Tombense is already guaranteed first in Group D and both Novorizontino (six points), Manaus (six points) and Ypiranga (five points) have chances to get second place.

The teams that are being relegated to Serie C 2022 at the moment are: Londrina (PR), Vitória (BA), Confiança (SE) and Brasil de Pelotas (RS).