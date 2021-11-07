Cuca changes against América-MG; see the likely lineup

Credit: Disclosure/Athletic

Leader of the Brazilian Championship, Atlético finished its preparation for the derby against América, scheduled for this Sunday (7) at 4 pm (GMT) at Mineirão stadium, in Belo Horizonte, for the 30th round. To face Coelho, Cuca will be forced to change the team.

Atlético lineup against América-MG

Suspended for the third yellow card, midfielder Nacho Fernández is an important embezzlement for Galo. In front of Grêmio, the Argentine who was one of the hanged ended up being warned and will be suspended. In their place, Vargas and Savarino could get another chance. Thus, Zaracho would act more centrally.

Still in the sector, Jair became a doubt. According to ge.com, the midfielder complained of a thigh discomfort and is not guaranteed a presence. If left out, Tchê Tchê is an option to partner with Allan.

On the other hand, Rooster will have the return of Nathan Silva, who fulfilled the automatic and should return to the team in Réver’s vacancy, to partner with Junior Alonso. Recovered from pubalgia, Mariano is one more that can appear among the holders in place of Guga.

The probable lineup of Atlético-MG is as follows: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Tchê Tchê (Jair) and Zaracho; Savarino (Vargas), Hulk and Diego Costa.

