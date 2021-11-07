Culture and Entertainment Portal



Created by actress Sylvia Bandeira, a musical written by the playwright from Pará, Saulo Sisnando, rescues the most iconic songs by the French artist, such as “La Bohème”, “She” and “Que C’est Triste Venise”. The show will be presented live, on November 18, at 8:30 pm, on the Youtube Channels of Sesc in Minas, Teatro Claro Rio and Pólobh Produção and on Canal 500 of Claro TV. Photo: Luciana Mesquita

A text with humor and lightness about the universe of nostalgia, passions and the passage of time, based on the most iconic songs by the French artist Charles Aznavour. This is how the romantic musical “Charles Aznavour, An Invented Romance”, idealized by the actress Sylvia Flag and written by the playwright from Pará, Saulo Sisnando, which had its debut in September this year and will now be presented online and live by Palco Instituto Unimed-BH em Casa.

Packed by classics from Charles Aznavour, such as “La Bohème”, “She”, “Que C’est Triste Venise” and more than ten other songs, the montage makes each song performed to mirror some happy, sad or romantic moment in the lives of the characters and the audience. Presentation will be free, on Thursday, November 18, at 8:30 pm, on the Youtube Channels of Sesc in Minas, Teatro Claro Rio and Pólobh Producer and on Channel 500 of Claro TV.

In the assembly, Sylvia Flag He shares the stage with “formidable” Mauricio Baduh, under the direction of Daniel Dias da Silva, in addition to Liliane Secco, who is also musical director, on piano, and Ulisses Nogueira on violin. Passionate about the composer’s work, Sylvia says she looked for a joyful and moving text, based on the songs of Charles Aznavour, tell a story to talk about the ephemeral of youth, the forbidden passions and thus provide good times.“‘Charles Aznavour, An Invented Novel’ is a delicious bonbon filled with beautiful music and a beautiful love story”, says the actress.

Saulo Sisnando, who researched the life and work of the singer and composer to compose the script for the show, says that he wrote a story about how many illusions we are able to invent to make happy those we love and how many songs from Charles Aznavour are necessary to awaken once more passions and new paths in restless hearts.”

Bringing the most outstanding songs of the chansonnier to the public, “Charles Aznavour, Um Romance Inventado” follows the story of Isabel, a renowned theater actress, who, bored with her own life, remains reclusive of her own free will. And Hector, a shy journalist, who, on the eve of losing his mother, gets an interview with the star. Both discover that their lives are intertwined around the trajectory of Charles Aznavour and their songs. The reporter asks her to recount in detail her youthful romance with Charles Aznavour, so a series of memories emerge from the deepest corners of her soul and cause the audience to immerse themselves in their past loves.

The story follows the encounter of characters who share secrets linked to the romantic singer that they never managed to overcome. Letters exchanged between the actress and the singer, discovered by chance, are the starting point of the play. Misplaced letters, fabricated memories and told lies begin to surface, revealing that the lives of the actress and her interviewer have far more similarities than they were able to guess, and when the journalist reveals his biggest secret, the actress realizes that Charles Aznavour never been so alive.

Charles Aznavour, considered the best known French singer in the world, has sold more than 100 million records and won over audiences with the song “Tous les visages de l’amour” (or “She”). He started acting at the age of nine and soon took on the stage name Charles Aznavour. His big break happened when the singer Édith Piaf heard him sing and took him on a tour of France and the United States. He has written musicals and over a thousand songs, recorded over 100 albums and appeared in 60 films, including ‘Atirem no pianista’ and ‘O Tambor’. In the 70s, his song “She,” jumped to number one on the charts. Aznavour sings in many languages, which helped him to perform in the most prestigious venues in the world, including successful tours in Brazil.



Sylvia Flag acted in several plays such as: “Brasil da Censura à Abertura”, by Jô Soares, Manoel Costa and José Luiz Arcanjo – directed by Jô Soares; “Calúnia”, by Lillian Helmann – directed by Bibi Ferreira; “Eu Podemos”, by Reynaldo Loy – directed by Luiz Carlos Ripper, “Não Explains que Complica”, by Alan Ayckbourn – directed by Bibi Ferreira, “Se Eu Fosse Você”, by Maria Adelaide Amaral – directed by Roberto Frota, “Vita & Virginia”, by Eileen Atkins – directed by Ítalo Rossi; “Divinas Palavras”, by Ramón del Valle Inclán – directed by Moacyr Góes; “O Doente Imaginário”, by Molière – directed by Moacyr Góes; “Rádio Nacional – The Waves that Conquered Brazil” – directed by Fábio Pillar and supervised by Bibi Ferreira, “Marlene Dietrich – As Pernas do Século”, text by Aimar Labaki – directed by William Pereira, among others. For her performance as Marlene Dietrich, Sylvia Bandeira received ALERJ’s Heloneida Studart Award for Best Actress and was nominated for the Shell Award. In cinema, she won the Kikito Award for Best Supporting Actress at the Gramado Festival for her film “Bar Esperança”. On TV Globo, he acted in soap operas such as: “Um Sonho a Mais”; “Fire Wheel”; “Smooth Poison”; “Baby on board”, “Love story” and “Sol Rising”. At Record he worked on “Balacobaco”, “Escrava Isaura”, “Vidas Opostas” and “Amor e Intrigas”, among others.

Mauricio Baduh it is today the most representative name of Canção Francesa in Rio de Janeiro. He lived in Paris in the 70s where he was taught to read and write in Molière’s language, which led him to present his solo show FORMIDABLE. With him, until 2019, he sold theaters such as Maison de France, Prudential, Imperator, NET Rio and das Artes. Among other significant works is “Sinatra – Olhos Azuis”, watched by more than 80 thousand people between 2004 and 2005. In 2006 he performed in “Opera do Malandro”, during his season in Portugal. He participated in telenovelas such as “Pé na Jaca”, “Paraíso Tropical” and “A Favorita”. He performed in the show “4 Faces do Amor” in 2012 at Teatro das Artes, with songs by Ivan Lins. In 2015 he joined the cast of the Musical “Andança” in honor of Beth Carvalho. He performed in São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul and Rio de Janeiro alongside Françoise Forton in the shows ‘Um Amor de Vinil’ by Flávio Marinho and ‘We will always have Paris’ by Arthur Xexéo. He was part of the cast of ‘Stupid Cupido’ by Flávio Marinho, which ended season on May 27, 2018 in Rio, and “Marlene Dietrich – As Legs do Século” in seasons in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in 2019.

Saulo A. Sisnando is a writer, playwright, actor and theater director. Born in Ceará, but still in his childhood, he moved with his family to Belém, becoming one of the most popular playwrights in the state of Pará. Author of more than a dozen plays, including “Susto”, “Deserts” and “The other sister”, and awarded several times, Saulo A. Sisnando also published novels and had several of his short stories awarded. In 2016, he won the award for best direction at the Rio de Janeiro International Festival – Rio Webfest – by the Webserie “A Solteirona”. In the same year, he won the Literary Prize of the State of Pará for the dramaturgy “The Dust Prince and the Flower of the Color of the Heart”. Winner of the 2019 Botequim Cultural Award for writing and directing the show “O Príncipe Poeira ea Flor da Cor do Coração”. He is currently part of the Teatro de Apartamento group based in Belém do Pará.

musical script

01 – Que C'est Triste Venise 02 – Hier Encore 03 – Comme Ils Disent 04 – Sur Ma Vie 05 – Je T'attends 06 – La Mamma 07 – Les Deux Guitares 08 – Il Faut Savoir 09 – La Bohème 10 – Et pourtant 11 – The Old Fashioned Way 12 – Je Voyage 13 – Les Comédiens 14 – She

Datasheet:

Idealization: Sylvia Bandeira Text: Saulo Sisnando Cast: Sylvia Bandeira and Mauricio Baduh Direction: Daniel Dias da Silva Musical Direction and Arrangements: Liliane Secco Musicians: Liliane Secco and Ulisses Nogueira Lighting: Felício Mafra Set and Costumes: Gisele Batalha Movement Direction: Marluce Medeiros Production Management: Cacau Gondomar and Sandro Rabello. Rating: 14 Years | Duration: 70 minutes.



Stage Unimed-BH Institute at Home – Season 2

Show "Charles Aznavour – An Invented Novel" – November 18 (Thursday), at 20:30.

Free | Display on Youtube channels of Sesc in Minas (SescemMinasGerais), Teatro Claro Rio (TeatroClaroRio) and Pólobh (Polobhproducer), and Canal 500 of Claro TV.



