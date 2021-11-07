Curitiba vaccinates 12-year-old teenagers and concludes the call for the 1st dose for the entire target audience

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) calls for teenagers born between January 1 and November 8, 2009 to receive the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19 this Monday (8/11). With this call, Curitiba will serve teenagers who are 12 years old, thus concluding the first dose call for the entire anti-covid vaccination target audience defined by the Ministry of Health so far.

Adolescents who have already been called up before – that is, those born until December 31, 2008 – will also be able to take advantage of the opportunity to receive the vaccine, if they have missed the date. The service will be done at 50 vaccination points open from 8 am to 5 pm.

The call of all the rest of the adolescent audience was made possible by the last shipment of Pfizer vaccines – the only one released in the country for this audience – delivered by the State Department of Health (Sesa) on Wednesday (3/11).

Altogether, Curitiba has already applied 2,944,266 units of the anti-covid vaccine until Thursday (4/11), with 1,485,984 first doses and 1,285,900 second doses; 38,255 single doses and 134,127 booster doses. Thus, 78.2% of Curitiba residents have already received at least one dose of the immunizing agent and 67.9% of the city’s population is fully immunized against covid-19, with two doses or a single dose.

Agility

To speed up the vaccination process, the SMS advises parents and/or guardians to register in advance the adolescent, as their dependent, on the Saúde Já platform via the website www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br or via the cell phone application . Registration speeds up the vaccination process.

Taking the consent form filled out with the adolescent’s data and signed by the guardian is another step to speed up vaccination. The document is available for printing on the Imuniza Já website.

Other guidelines

On the day of the vaccination, the adolescent must attend one of the points, accompanied by the parents and/or guardians, by signing the consent form.

It is also necessary to present an identification document with photo and CPF. Anyone who does not have a document with a photo can take a birth certificate, which must be presented with a document with a photo of the person responsible.

In addition, you must present proof of residence with an address in Curitiba, which can be in the father’s or mother’s name, attached to a document that proves the affiliation.

In cases of leases not formalized by real estate agencies, proof of residence address must be presented with a statement from the owner of the property, with legal responsibility for the lease and information.

other groups

Vaccination points will also apply, on Monday (8/11), booster doses in health professionals. There will also be anticipation of a second dose of Astrazeneca and application of a second dose of Coronavac.

All vaccination points also remain on this Monday (8/11): recap of the first dose of people aged 13 or over, recap of the second dose of people already called, recap of the booster dose of the elderly already called (all with 68 years old or older vaccinated until May 3rd) and recap of booster dose for immunosuppressed vaccinated with a second dose until October 6th.

Vaccination sites

From 8am to 5pm

1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

2 – US Parigot de Souza

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

3 – US Salvador Alende

Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sitio Cercado

4 – New Neighborhood US

Rua Paulo Rio Branco de Macedo, 791 – Sítio Cercado

5 – US Sambaqui

Rua Roberto Dala Barba, 44 – Sítio Cercado

6 – US Bairro Alto

Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto

7 – US Santa Efigênia

Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha

8 – US Atuba

Rua Rio Pelotas, 820 – Bairro Alto

9 – US Tarumã

Rua José Veríssimo, 1352 – Bairro Alto

10 – US Branches

Rua Aldo Pinheiro, 60 – Abranches

11 – US Vila Diana

Rua René Descartes, 537 Abranches

12 – US Tingui

R. Nicolau Salomão, 671 – Tingui

13 – US Vila Leonice

Av. Anita Garibaldi, 6814 – Waterfall

14 – US Visitation

Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão

15 – US Jardim Paranaense

Rua Pedro Nabosne 57 – Alto Boqueirão

16 – US Vila Hauer

Waldemar Kost Street, 650 – Hauer

17 – US Tree fern

Rua Batista da Costa, 1163 – Xaxim

18 – US Pantanal

Rua Maria Marques de Camargo, 119 – Alto Boqueirão

19 – US Waldemar Monastier

Rua Romeu Bach, 80 – Boqueirão

20 – US Érico Veríssimo

Rua Expedicionario Francisco Pereira dos Santos, 510 – Alto Boqueirão

21 – US Tapajos

Rua André Ferreira de Camargo, 188 – Xaxim

22 – US Sister Teresa Araújo

Rua Maestro Carlos Frank, 785 – Boqueirão

23 – US Saint Peter

Bernardo Mann Street 131 – Tree fern

24 – US Mennonites

Rua Domicio da Costa, 52 – Xaxim

25 – US Camargo

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

26 – Uberaba US

Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

27 – US Iracema

Rua Professor Nivaldo Braga, 1.571 – Capão da Imbuia

28 – US Salgado Filho

Avenida Senador Salgado Filho, 5265 – Uberaba

29 – CIC People’s Club

Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, 700

30 – US Oswaldo Cruz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

31 – US Athens

45 Emilia Erichsen Street – Industrial City

32 – US Vila Feliz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

33 – US Aurora

500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

34 – US Fanny Lindóia

Rua Conde dos Arcos, 295 – Lindóia

35 – US Sacred Heart

Rua Antonio Claudino, 375 – Pinheirinho

36 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha

1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street

37 – US Vila Guaíra

Rua São Paulo, 1.495 – Guaíra

38 – US Parolin

Rua Sergipe, 59 – Guaíra

39 – US Santa Quiteria 2

Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria

40 – US Pines

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

41 – US Orleans

Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans

42 – US Campina do Siqueira

Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira

43 – US Butiatuvinha

Avenida Manoel Ribas, 8640 – Butiatuvinha

44 – US São Braz

Rua Antonio Escorsin, 1960 – São Braz

45 – US Vista Alegre

Rua Miguel de Lazari, 85 – Pilarzinho

46 – US Good Shepherd

Rua José Casagrande, 220 – Vista Alegre

47 – US União das Vilas

Rua Frederico Escorsin, 314 – São Braz

48 – US Palmeiras

R. João Batista Burbelo, 12 – Tatuquara

49 – US Cashbox*

Rua Delegado Bruno de Almeida, 7881 – Caximba

*US Caximba is open from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm

50 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara

Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n