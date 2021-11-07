Curitiba vaccinates 12-year-old teenagers on the second and completes the call for the 1st dose

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) calls for teenagers born between January 1 and November 8, 2009 to receive the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19 this Monday (8/11). With this call, Curitiba will serve teenagers who are 12 years old, thus concluding the first dose call for the entire anti-covid vaccination target audience defined by the Ministry of Health so far.
Adolescents who have already been called up before – that is, those born until December 31, 2008 – will also be able to take advantage of the opportunity to receive the vaccine, if they have missed the date. The service will be done at 50 vaccination points open from 8 am to 5 pm.
The call of all the rest of the adolescent audience was made possible by the last shipment of Pfizer vaccines – the only one released in the country for this audience – delivered by the State Department of Health (Sesa) on Wednesday (3/11).
Altogether, Curitiba has already applied 2,944,266 units of the anti-covid vaccine until Thursday (4/11), with 1,485,984 first doses and 1,285,900 second doses; 38,255 single doses and 134,127 booster doses. Thus, 78.2% of Curitiba residents have already received at least one dose of the immunizing agent and 67.9% of the city’s population is fully immunized against covid-19, with two doses or a single dose.
Agility
To speed up the vaccination process, the SMS advises parents and/or guardians to register in advance the adolescent, as their dependent, on the Saúde Já platform via the website www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br or via the cell phone application . Registration speeds up the vaccination process.
Taking the consent form filled out with the adolescent’s data and signed by the guardian is another step to speed up vaccination. The document is available for printing on the Imuniza Já website.
Other guidelines
On the day of the vaccination, the adolescent must attend one of the points, accompanied by the parents and/or guardians, by signing the consent form.
It is also necessary to present an identification document with photo and CPF. Anyone who does not have a document with a photo can take a birth certificate, which must be presented with a document with a photo of the person responsible.
In addition, you must present proof of residence with an address in Curitiba, which can be in the father’s or mother’s name, attached to a document that proves the affiliation.
In cases of leases not formalized by real estate agencies, proof of residence address must be presented with a statement from the owner of the property, with legal responsibility for the lease and information.
other groups
Vaccination points will also apply, on Monday (8/11), booster doses in health professionals. There will also be anticipation of a second dose of Astrazeneca and application of a second dose of Coronavac.
All vaccination points also remain on this Monday (8/11): recap of the first dose of people aged 13 or over, recap of the second dose of people already called, recap of the booster dose of the elderly already called (all with 68 years old or older vaccinated until May 3rd) and recap of booster dose for immunosuppressed vaccinated with a second dose until October 6th.
Vaccination sites
From 8am to 5pm
1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman
Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square
2 – US Parigot de Souza
Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado
3 – US Salvador Alende
Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sitio Cercado
4 – New Neighborhood US
Rua Paulo Rio Branco de Macedo, 791 – Sítio Cercado
5 – US Sambaqui
Rua Roberto Dala Barba, 44 – Sítio Cercado
6 – US Bairro Alto
Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto
7 – US Santa Efigênia
Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha
8 – US Atuba
Rua Rio Pelotas, 820 – Bairro Alto
9 – US Tarumã
Rua José Veríssimo, 1352 – Bairro Alto
10 – US Branches
Rua Aldo Pinheiro, 60 – Abranches
11 – US Vila Diana
Rua René Descartes, 537 Abranches
12 – US Tingui
R. Nicolau Salomão, 671 – Tingui
13 – US Vila Leonice
Av. Anita Garibaldi, 6814 – Waterfall
14 – US Visitation
Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão
15 – US Jardim Paranaense
Rua Pedro Nabosne 57 – Alto Boqueirão
16 – US Vila Hauer
Waldemar Kost Street, 650 – Hauer
17 – US Tree fern
Rua Batista da Costa, 1163 – Xaxim
18 – US Pantanal
Rua Maria Marques de Camargo, 119 – Alto Boqueirão
19 – US Waldemar Monastier
Rua Romeu Bach, 80 – Boqueirão
20 – US Érico Veríssimo
Rua Expedicionario Francisco Pereira dos Santos, 510 – Alto Boqueirão
21 – US Tapajós
Rua André Ferreira de Camargo, 188 – Xaxim
22 – US Sister Teresa Araújo
Rua Maestro Carlos Frank, 785 – Boqueirão
23 – US Saint Peter
Bernardo Mann Street 131 – Tree fern
24 – US Mennonites
Rua Domicio da Costa, 52 – Xaxim
25 – US Camargo
Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru
26 – Uberaba US
Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba
27 – US Iracema
Rua Professor Nivaldo Braga, 1.571 – Capão da Imbuia
28 – US Salgado Filho
Avenida Senador Salgado Filho, 5265 – Uberaba
29 – CIC People’s Club
Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, 700
30 – US Oswaldo Cruz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City
31 – US Athens
45 Emilia Erichsen Street – Industrial City
32 – US Vila Feliz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World
33 – US Aurora
500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World
34 – US Fanny Lindóia
Rua Conde dos Arcos, 295 – Lindóia
35 – US Sacred Heart
Rua Antonio Claudino, 375 – Pinheirinho
36 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha
1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street
37 – US Vila Guaíra
Rua São Paulo, 1495 – Guaíra
38 – US Parolin
Rua Sergipe, 59 – Guaíra
39 – US Santa Quiteria 2
Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria
40 – US Pines
Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade
41 – US Orleans
Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans
42 – US Campina do Siqueira
Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira
43 – US Butiatuvinha
Avenida Manoel Ribas, 8640 – Butiatuvinha
44 – US São Braz
Rua Antonio Escorsin, 1960 – São Braz
45 – US Vista Alegre
Rua Miguel de Lazari, 85 – Pilarzinho
46 – US Good Shepherd
Rua José Casagrande, 220 – Vista Alegre
47 – US União das Vilas
Rua Frederico Escorsin, 314 – São Braz
48 – US Palmeiras
R. João Batista Burbelo, 12 – Tatuquara
49 – US Cashbox*
Rua Delegado Bruno de Almeida, 7881 – Caximba
*US Caximba is open from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm
50 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara
Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n