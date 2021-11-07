Czech was a great Grêmio player in a difficult time for the tricolor. But even so, the player has become an idol for a large part of Grêmio fans. The player, in an interview with Rádio Gaúcha, projected the confrontation between Grêmio and Internacional.

“It has everything to be a great watershed. Because with a victory, self-esteem goes up there. Grêmio is in need of this confirmation and energy. Now, a defeat makes escaping relegation even more difficult because it changes energy. (GreNal’s result) It will point to where Grêmio is going”, said Czech.

In many years in which one of the teams of the GreNal duo fought not to be relegated, the derby between the two teams was decisive for a recovery or for sinking once and for all in the competition. Therefore, Czech was another individual to highlight the importance of a victory this Saturday (6).

If the tricolor is defeated, mainly, depending on how this defeat happens, Grêmio’s recovery could be complicated. Therefore, today (6), there is no room for defeat.

Czech says Grêmio can save itself if it wins Internacional today

Czech has already been speculated to be coach of Grêmio after the good performance he has had at Cascavel, in Paraná. So it’s interesting to hear his reading about the tricolor game against Internacional. After all, in addition to the knowledge he has as a coach, he has also experienced this great Brazilian football classic many times.

Certainly, the now Czech coach will be another Grêmio fan who will support the players who will be on the field this Saturday (6) to face Internacional. The game takes place at 19:00 in Beira-Rio.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, Twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Felipe Fachini/FC Cascavel