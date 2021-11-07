Daniel Alves meets with Petraglia to “learn” and discuss a possible partnership with Athletico | athletico-pr

Daniel Alves and Athletico are strengthening ties. The player accepted an invitation from the president of the Hurricane, Mario Celso Petraglia, and visited the premises of CT do Caju, on Friday. The conversation, disclosed by the club, signaled a possible partnership between the athlete and Rubro-Negro.

No club at the moment, Daniel Alves will launch an institute for training children and teenagers in football next year and, therefore, showed interest in reviewing the premises of the training center of the team from Paraná, which he met in 2010 with the Brazilian team. In contrast, Dani Alves made himself available to the president to help in an international expansion of Rubro-Negro.

It’s good to come back here to see the evolution and, as I told you off-screen, take some lessons about the future. And, also, be prepared to help them in all national and international aspects — Daniel Alves, to Athletico’s YouTube channel

1 de 1 Petraglia and Daniel Alves in conversation at Athletico — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube Athletico Petraglia and Daniel Alves in conversation at Athletico — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube Athletico

Athletico’s mandate, Petraglia highlighted the importance of the former Barcelona, ​​Juventus and PSG player. The 38-year-old athlete has 43 titles in his career, including the gold medal with the Olympic team in Tokyo.

We are talking strongly to forward a partnership, exchange information. We need to explore Daniel’s theoretical knowledge in the world, Athletico wants to become an international brand, so nothing better than having a partner at this level — Mario Celso Petraglia, president of Athletico

Daniel Alves was even asked to wear Hurricane’s shirt, in September, as soon as he terminated his contract with São Paulo. However, even though he had considered accepting the proposal, he claimed that he would not sign with any team until the end of 2021.

If, on the one hand, Petraglia never tired of extolling the qualities of Daniel Alves, on the other, the player returned the praise.

– I have the honor of being with a person of that level today. It is gratifying to be by your side, learning from your years of life and experience in all areas, such as business. I come back (home) a little smarter – finished.

Athletico has an appointment against Bragantino, this Sunday, for the 30th round of the Brasileirão. The game takes place at Nabi Abi Chedid at 4pm.

