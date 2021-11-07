DARPA finally demonstrates mid-air recovery of UAV launched in flight at fourth test Gremlins – Cavok Brasil

The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) successfully demonstrated the recovery of an unmanned aerial vehicle with a C-130 transport aircraft in the latest test conducted as part of the Gremlins program.

According to the agency, the success of the recovery occurred during the fourth test flight carried out with the X-61 Gremlin Air Vehicles (GAV). The first three tests of the program were completed between the end of 2019 and the end of 2020.

The successful recovery flights took place in October.

“This recovery was the culmination of years of hard work and demonstrates the feasibility of a safe and reliable airborne recovery,” said Lt. Col. Paul Calhoun, Gremlins program manager with DARPA’s Office of Tactical Technology. “This capability will likely be critical for future distributed air operations.”

During the final experiment, the team reconditioned an X-61 vehicle and conducted a second flight within 24 business hours. In addition, many hours of data were collected on four flights, including air vehicle performance, aerodynamic interactions between the recovery bullet and the GAV, and contact dynamics for airborne recovery. Unfortunately, a GAV was destroyed during flight tests.

“Airborne recovery is complex,” said Calhoun. “It will take some time to build on the success of this deployment and then we’ll get back to work analyzing the data and determining the next steps for the Gremlins technology.”

The goal of the Gremlins program is to demonstrate the launch and aerial recovery of four GAVs in 30 minutes. The capability of safe, effective and efficient in-flight recoveries is expected to expand the potential uses of unmanned aerial vehicles in conflict situations.

Recoverable UAVs can be equipped with a variety of sensors and other mission-specific technologies. They can also be launched from various types of military aircraft, keeping less consumable assets out of the reach of opposing defenses. After the aerial recovery of the GAVs, they would be transported back to the ground, where the crews could prepare them for another mission within 24 hours.

DARPA has been working on the program with Dynetics since 2018. Gremlins’ industrial team also includes Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems, Williams International, Applied Systems Engineering, Kutta Technologies, Moog, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Systima Technologies and Airborne Systems.