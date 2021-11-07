David Braz saves 50 minutes into the 2nd half and Fluminense beats Sport – 11/06/2021

In a game of more rush than technique at Maracanã, Fluminense beat Sport by 1-0, with a goal by David Braz, who headed in the 50th minute of the second half. With these three points, the Tricolor sees the Brazilian’s G-6 more closely. The Rubro-negro remains in the Z-4 ​​in this round and hopes for Bahia not to beat São Paulo. The team can still be overtaken by Juventude.

The hosts took more of the initiative in the game, but lacked more objectivity to create and precision at the time of shots. The Pernambucans, on the other hand, showed little exposure and seemed to be happy with the draw.

Next Tuesday (9), Flu visits Grêmio, at 9:30 pm, at Arena do Grêmio. On Wednesday (10), Leão receives América-MG, at 9:30 pm, at Arena Pernambuco.

Who did well: Luiz Henrique tries to load the Flu

The forward formed at home was the most insinuating player of the Flu on the field. On the right side, the shirt 34 tried to open spaces in the defense of Sport and, despite being imprecise in the conclusions, it was the most lit tricolor in the match and stamped Mailson’s post. Defender Nino was also a positive highlight. Cazares, who entered the second half, improved the quality of the pass.

Back, Fred doesn’t decide

Back in the starting lineup after recovering from a cleft toe, top scorer Fred has not left his top scorer mark. The shirt 9 even scored, but the VAR accused Samuel Xavier in the bid. The striker tried some combinations with John Kennedy, but was held hostage by the team’s lack of objectivity. He was replaced by Caio Paulista.

Fluminense: difficulties to win

Fluminense was superior practically throughout the game, but the team again showed difficulties at the time of creation and, when they managed to come up with something, they ran into the lack of whimsy at the time of finishing. Against a team that came willing to take few risks, Tricolor had its best chances when Cazares entered the game. With more lucidity, the midfielder found more spaces, but the team showed little repertoire to reach the victory, despite having collected submissions. In the end, the tricolor fight was awarded.

Sport: marking and improvement in the final stage

Sport entered the game willing to hold the Flu and try the result on the counterattack. It so happens that the Pernambuco team didn’t find that speed play and didn’t take any danger to Marcos Felipe, with the exception of a medium-distance kick by Hernanes in the initial stage. In the second half, the team even tried to work the ball a little more and caused more concern to the tricolors.

Scare: Zé Welison takes an ambulance

In the final minutes of the game, Zé Welison and Lucca had a head crash and the defensive midfielder of Leão got the worst of it. The player fell unconscious and was removed by the ambulance.

Chronology

At 16 minutes of the first half, Samuel Xavier crossed and Fred hit hard to open the scoring. The VAR pointed out an offside in the play. At 50 minutes into the final stage, David Braz headed the ball.

Maracanã lawn only gets worse Image: Lucas Merçon

What was not good is getting worse with each passing day. A day after Flamengo and Atlético-GO encountered difficulties on the Maracanã lawn, the field was even worse today. There is an expectation that a definitive renovation will take place at the end of this season.

Tribute to Marília Mendonça

As has happened in the games abroad, the match was also marked by a minute of silence in the memory of singer Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane crash. A video with images of the artist in action was shown during the break.

Craque Neto in the area

Off duty in Rio de Janeiro, former player Neto went to Maracanã and wore tricolor. He received a personalized shirt as a gift and followed the match in a box at Maracanã.

DATASHEET

FLUMINENSE X SPORT

Competition: Brazilian championship

Local: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Day: November 6, 2021, Saturday

Schedule: 9 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (GO)

assistants: Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos (BA) and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE)

VAR: Marcio Henrique de Gois (SP)

Goals: David Braz, 50 minutes into the second half

Yellow cards: Luciano Juba (SPO); Marlon (FLU)

Red cards: –

Fluminense: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Marlon; André, Martinelli (Yago Felipe), Arias (Cazares) and Luiz Henrique (Lucca); John Kennedy (Abel Hernández) and Fred (Caio Paulista). Technician: Marcao

sport: Mailson; Ewerthon, Rafael Thyere (Pedro Henrique), Sabino, Sander; Marcão, Zé Welison (Cristiano), Hernanes, Luciano Juba (Ronaldo); Paulinho Moccelin and Tréllez (Everton Felipe). Technician: César Lucena.