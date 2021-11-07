Day reveals reason to make up with some pawns

This afternoon, Valentina talked to Dayane about the model having settled with some pedestrians during the eighth party of “The Farm 13” (RecordTV).

The former stage assistant showed some discomfort with this situation and the former Gran Fratello Vip (Italy) participant explained: “I didn’t talk to Mileide about anything, but we started laughing, talking. Dynho, and I talked to Sthe”.

The model said that she wanted to settle down with Sthe and Dynho, as she believes that the pedestrians feel something good for her: “I promised myself that I would review my concepts, that I would go after the people I believed liked me. People who from day one showed affection and something for me.

Day revealed that he likes Mirella’s husband a lot: “That’s why I said yesterday that I wanted to talk to Dynho. I like Dynho a lot, regardless that I see a side of him sometimes very dark, he just gets excited in those moments, what a fight , that he explodes. And then we say: ‘Fuck, that’s not his'”.

The woman recalled that she still talked to Gui Araujo, with whom she also had problems: “I talked to Gui too. Gui Araujo. I think he understood my position, from what I said. Although he didn’t do anything to me, he did to a friend of mine (Valentina). He talked about not very nice things. But how long can you stand the posture? Yesterday he collapsed.”

Finally, the model quoted her conversation with Sthe Matos: “Teté, we talked, she was the only person I talked to yesterday. She said it’s very difficult when you have a disillusionment with a person you like. She expected for a hug when she went to the farm”.

After hearing Dayane’s side, Valentina opined: “So, friend, but do you know what bothers me a lot? We have to decide because we live together. But it’s a lot of hypocrisy on my part… For example, yesterday I went talking to Gui because he was crying, because he’s a human being, so it hurts me. But now that I’m going to become his best friend, no (…) Here things come out of the heart, people humiliate you from heart”.

Day explained: “Friend, I made it very clear. For me, nothing has changed. I told MC Gui yesterday. I’ll try to solve things that I know from day one, this person, I know I have an assistant value in that person’s life. Because if that’s not the case, I won’t do it.”