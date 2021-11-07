Dayane detonates Marina’s appearance

In yesterday’s edition of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), some scenes from the eighth party of rural reality reality were shown, and, at one point, Dayane detonated Marina’s appearance.

In conversation with Rico and Aline, the model snapped: “It’s nothing sensual, zero. The least sensual woman I’ve seen in this house. Beauty isn’t all that either. It’s not all that. I don’t even think she’s beautiful.”

The ex-panicat disagreed with the former Gran Fratello Vip (Italy) participant: “I don’t think so” and Rico repeated: “I don’t think so either”.

The ex-On Vacation with the Ex continued defending Marina: “I think she’s beautiful. She’s beautiful” and Aline also praised the girl: “I think it’s a hurricane”. Day disagreed with the duo: “I don’t think.”

Dayane continued to criticize the influencer’s appearance: “I don’t like muscular women” and Rico interrupted: “She’s not muscular!” The model fired:

Very. She looks like a man, love.

Dayane Mello

The pawn defended Marina: “I think she’s perfect. You must be jealous of her” and Day scoffed: “Envy? Look at me. Look at me well. Do you think I need to be jealous? Oh, son. Do you think I need to be jealous? be jealous of Marina?”. Rico nodded: “Looks like it.”