Dayane Mello detonates Marina Ferrari ”Muscular woman looks like a man”

And the rivalry between Dayane Mello and Marina Ferrari it only increases in A Fazenda 13. At this Friday’s party (5), the model detonated her colleague in confinement by saying that she doesn’t think she’s beautiful or sensual in conversation with Rico Melquiades.

”I can’t see her like that, man. For me it’s not sensual at all, 0. The least sensual woman I’ve seen in this house”, said Dayane Mello. On being contradicted by her colleagues who did not agree with her, the former Gran Fratello also stated that she does not think Marina Ferrai is beautiful because she has a muscular body ”I don’t like muscular women. looks like a man”, said the model.

“What an ugly dayne reducing Marina to feel better than an ugly thing, envious her envy running down her saliva”, “Day talking about someone, nothing new under the sun”, “Envious, she’s a plant. But it’s very beautiful!”, were some comments from internet users.

Dayane Mello detonates Marina Ferrari’s attitude in A Fazenda

In the last formation of the farm, in A Fazenda 13, Dayane and Marina fell out once again. Marina voted for the model and the atmosphere played a role during the justification of her vote. Day countered by saying that the influencer does not value herself as a woman. Xiii…

“I will be consistent with the events of the week. Day was the person who disappointed me and my vote is for her today. I tried to get closer, but as the game progressed I felt a bit of venom from her. I heard her talking about some people on one side, other people on the other and, suddenly, she was even talking about me, in a situation where she didn’t even try to talk to me without my having said anything to her”, she began.

Marina then countered and called the ex-Gran Fratello a fake: “She called me an idiot, she called me a fake. Today, even at lunch, which was supposed to be super quiet, she stayed by my side throwing poison at Gui Araujo until I started getting into the matter. He said that I spent a month looking for him and that he was going to clean up in the game with me”, he highlighted.

