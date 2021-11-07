Death average is below 300 for the sixth day, shows press consortium

Brazil recorded this Saturday 305 deaths by Covid-19, bringing to 609,417 the total number of lives lost to the new coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. The moving average was 236 deaths, a decrease of -30% compared to the calculation two weeks ago, which indicates a downward trend. It is the sixth day of the index below 300.

The data are from the consortium formed by O GLOBO, Extra, G1, Folha de S.Paulo, UOL and O Estado de S. Paulo and gathers information from the state health secretariats published daily until 8 pm

10,648 new cases of Covid-19 were also registered throughout the national territory, totaling 21,871,930 people who have already been infected with the virus. The moving average was 10033 positive diagnoses, a decrease of -17% compared to the index two weeks ago, which shows a downward trend.

The “7-day moving average” averages the number for the day and the previous six. It is compared with a two-week average to indicate whether there is an upward, stable or downward trend in cases or deaths. The calculation is a statistical resource to be able to see the trend of the data, muffling the noise” caused by weekends, when the notification of deaths is reduced due to a shortage of employees on duty.

Vaccination

Twenty-one federative units in Brazil updated their data on vaccination against Covid-19 this Saturday (due to a technical problem with the consortium, it was not possible to update the data for Piauí)

. Across the country, 155,663,694 people were partially immunized with the first dose of one of the vaccines, equivalent to 72.97% of the Brazilian population. Already 119,221,554 people are fully immunized (with two doses or with the single dose vaccine), that is, 55.89% of the national population. In total, 9,817,065 received booster doses.

In the last 24 hours, 941,663 vaccines were applied in Brazil, with 254,996 of the first dose, 395,336 of the second dose, 2,161 of a single dose and 289,170 of booster doses.