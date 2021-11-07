Despite the high dollar, Brazilians resume international travel

Even with the rise in the dollar, Brazilians are resuming travel abroad in recent months. Since April, spending in other countries has been accelerating, in the wake of advances in vaccination against covid-19 around the world.

Central Bank data show that, in September, expenses abroad totaled US$ 473.6 million, an increase of 57.08% in relation to the same month last year.

The value is much lower than the US$ 1.33 billion in September 2019, when the pandemic did not yet exist, but it already suggests a recovery after the most critical period of isolation.

The resumption of travel is largely justified by the advance of vaccination, which makes families feel safer when traveling.

At the same time, according to economist Claudia Yoshinaga, coordinator of the Finance Studies Center at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), many families formed a reserve in the last year, as they stopped traveling. Now, with the reopening of countries, it is natural for them to resume the scripts.

We surveyed more than 800 Brazilians about their financial situation. Families with a high monthly income, of more than ten minimum wages, reduced their expenses in the pandemic. They kept their jobs and saved because they traveled less. Now it is possible that they are in the mood to travel, to de-stress

Claudia Yoshinaga, professor at FGV

leisure tourism

BC figures show that, since April, spending in other countries on personal travel, which includes tourism, health and education travel, has surpassed what was seen a year earlier, in the initial phase of the pandemic.

Brazilians’ expenses with personal trips abroad:

March 2020 : US$447 million; March of 2021 : US$231.2 million

: US$447 million; March of : US$231.2 million April 2020 : US$150 million; april 2021 : US$ 222.5 million

: US$150 million; april : US$ 222.5 million May 2020 : US$149.6 million; May 2021 : US$246.1 million

: US$149.6 million; May : US$246.1 million June 2020 : US$177.7 million; June of 2021 : US$ 330.4 million

: US$177.7 million; June of : US$ 330.4 million July 2020 : US$198.4 million; July 2021 : US$333.2 million

: US$198.4 million; July : US$333.2 million August 2020 : US$ 200.3 million; August 2021 : US$ 329.6 million

: US$ 200.3 million; August : US$ 329.6 million September 2020: $224 million; september 2021: US$348.7 million

dollar doesn’t help

International travel is picking up despite the high dollar value. In September, the tourism dollar was traded at R$ 5.61 – a peak recorded on the 30th of that month. Before the pandemic, on February 28, 2020, the American currency was sold to tourists for R$ 4,637.

In practice, this means that spending abroad is about 20% more expensive now compared to the phase before the pandemic.

Professor David Kallás, from Insper, recalls that the decision to travel abroad depends on the exchange rate, but also on the family’s income level. In many cases, the trips are taking place now because they were already contracted.

People had airline tickets that, due to the pandemic, were cancelled. Now they are being rescheduled. Those who managed to keep their jobs also ended up saving and can spend at this time, despite the dollar

David Kallás, professor at Insper

back to the United States

Leonardo Souza, Manuela Gusmão and their son, Mateus: return to the USA Image: Disclosure

Banker Leonardo Prazeres de Souza, from Juiz de Fora (MG), took advantage of airline and hotel credits canceled in 2020, during the most critical phase of the pandemic, to travel abroad in May this year.

He, his wife and son spent 15 days on vacation in Cancún, Mexico, and another 15 days in the United States, splitting between New York and Orlando. According to Souza, it was even necessary to travel so that the credits were not lost. The problem was to face the exchange rate.

The dollar was too expensive. Can you imagine having a coffee for two dollars? It’s R$ 11 in a cafe. When the American currency was cheaper, I did more things. I went to shows, museums. This time, I preferred free attractions and open tours

Leonardo Prazeres de Souza, banker

Executives return abroad

The resumption of travel takes place not only among vacationing families, but also in the corporate environment. BC numbers show that the movement also accelerated from April:

Brazilians’ expenses with business trips abroad:

March 2020 : $165 million; March of 2021 : US$ 81.7 million

: $165 million; March of : US$ 81.7 million April 2020 : US$53.2 million; april 2021 : US$78.4 million

: US$53.2 million; april : US$78.4 million May 2020 : $50.1 million; May 2021 : US$ 87.5 million

: $50.1 million; May : US$ 87.5 million June 2020 : $61.5 million; June of 2021 : US$ 118.4 million

: $61.5 million; June of : US$ 118.4 million July 2020 : $68.6 million; July 2021 : US$ 118.8 million

: $68.6 million; July : US$ 118.8 million August 2020 : $69.3 million; August 2021 : US$ 117.5 million

: $69.3 million; August : US$ 117.5 million September 2020: US$77.5 million; september 2021: US$ 124.9 million

The performance is still far from what was seen before the pandemic, in 2019. In September of that year, for example, Brazilian business travel expenses totaled US$ 364.4 million.

But for Professor David Kallás, the numbers indicate that in the post-pandemic, not all commercial transactions will continue to be carried out by videoconference.

“The previous paradigm was broken: that technology would not work for the business world. We realized that it was enough. Many trips that were made will not be anymore”, says the professor. “But part of the trips will return, due to the importance of ‘eye to eye’. There are times when physical presence is essential”.