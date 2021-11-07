Diabetic patients complain about the lack of insulin and other materials at the health centers in Feira de Santana – Acorda Cidade

Published on 11/07/2021 06:59.

Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

Laiane Cruz

Several complaints have reached Acorda Cidade about the lack of insulin for diabetic patients, which is distributed free of charge at Family Health Centers (PSF) and Basic Health Units (UBS) in Feira de Santana.

Other materials are also lacking at the units, such as blood glucose measuring tapes, which have not been distributed for about three months at the Conjunto Feira X Health Post and at UBS in several neighborhoods.

Regarding the lack of insulin and blood glucose measuring tapes, the municipality’s health secretary, Marcelo Britto, informed that the medicine is provided by the Ministry of Health, which is having difficulty in purchasing for bureaucratic reasons, such as bidding.

“It’s all over Brazil, and not just in the state of Bahia. Began to delay. At first we were able to support and now we had to make an emergency purchase, which is not very easy to find. The Ministry itself is trying to buy whatever quantity it finds, and the municipality, with its own resources, started this bidding process, which is being finalized, but we hope to find a supplier for insulin”, he concluded.