‘Did what he usually does: nothing’

Gerson left the field booed during a 0-0 draw between Olympique de Marseille and Metz, this Sunday, for the French Championship

the Brazilian midfielder Gerson had a sunday to forget on Marseille Olympics.

On the field, he started, but left booed by the crowd during the 0-0 tie against Metz, for the French Championship, at the Vélodrome stadium.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Olympique de Marseille returns to the field for the French Championship on November 21, at 16:45 (GMT), against Lyon, with broadcast by ESPN on Star+

After the match, the newspaper L’Equipe, France’s leading sports vehicle, was also tough in his analysis of the ex-Flemish player’s departure.

“Gerson did what he usually does on the field: nothing“, fired the diary.

the newspaper la Provence, based in Marseille and specializing in the coverage of Olympique, highlighted only one of the Brazilian’s moves in the match.

Gerson during the game between Olympique de Marseille and Clermont JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/AFP via Getty Images

“Gerson could have opened the scoring with a header, but the referee called a foul, when in fact the Metz goalkeeper ran into his own defender,” he wrote.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The midfielder of the Brazilian team has not been able to establish himself since he arrived in French football.

He has been more on the bench of the team commanded by Jorge Sampaoli, and, in the opportunities he enters, he hasn’t been able to correspond.

Until now, they were 14 matches, with only 1 goal and two assists.