Discover the most advantageous loan options for MEI

If you are an individual microentrepreneur (MEI) and was affected by the effects of the pandemic, know that credit can be your solution. Many banks offer loans specific for this group, with special conditions such as reduced rates and longer payment terms.

Read more: Crédito Caixa Tem: Find out how to take out loans of up to R$ 1 thousand

These lines of credit can be contracted by those who need to boost their business, whether injecting working capital, purchasing raw materials or keeping their accounts up to date. Below are some loan options for MEI.

BNDES

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) releases up to R$20,000 for entrepreneurs with interest rates of 4% per month. Contracting can be done directly through the category portal, under the “Microcredit” option. The analysis is quick and the money falls into the account.

Federal Savings Bank

Another option is Caixa’s credit. The institution offers from R$300 to R$21 thousand, with interest of 1.99%, plus a 3% account opening fee (TAC). There is no charge of IOF (Tax on Financial Transactions) and no grace period.

The customer can pay the debt within 24 months, without any complications. To apply, look for a Caixa branch carrying your personal documents and CCMEI voucher.

credits

The third option has the cheapest interest rates on the market: from 0.75% to 1.39% per month. The customer must offer a property or vehicle that he owns as payment guarantee. The hiring is available on the Creditas website.