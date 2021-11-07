DJI launches new Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones | Drones

DJI launched the Mavic 3 it’s the Mavic 3 Cine this Friday (5), drones capable of processing videos in 5.1K at 50 FPS or in 4K at 120 FPS. Altogether, they manage to reach 46 minutes of flight and up to 15 km of transmission range in open field. The quads have a suggested retail price of $2,199, just over BRL 12 thousand in direct conversion and without taxes. There is no release forecast in Brazil.
Mavic 3 is the cheapest and has a dual camera system. The main lens features 24mm and a professional-grade 4/3 sensor. The second has a 162mm tele lens with a 28x optical and digital hybrid zoom, plus an aperture of f/4.4. Both the Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine have 20 MP of sensor resolution.
Mavic 3 features dual camera that promises faster focusing — Photo: Press Release/DJI
Mavic 3 even implements a new technology called Vision Detection Auto Focus, which can provide faster focus. The model’s Hasselblad pattern allows you to record 20 MP images in 12-bit RAW format and videos in 5.1K at 50 FPS, with a promise of smooth colors, or 4K at 120 FPS, for better quality results. The 10-bit D-Log color profile provides capture of up to one billion colors with the promise of natural tones in images.
The Mavic 3 Cine model is a more advanced option that starts at US$4,999, around BRL 28 thousand in direct conversion. The version features an extra encoding feature, the Apple ProRes 422 HQ, which gives professionals more possibilities in image post-production. The maximum data rate is 3,772 Mbps and, to handle so much information, the drone contains an integrated 1TB SSD. DJI also claims that the equipment’s new transfer cable performs the action faster.
DJI Mavic 3 Cine has a high price and a focus on post-production of the images — Photo: Publicity/DJI
The new drones can detect objects up to 200 m away while returning to the launch position. The APAS 5.0 system is a feature that combines six fisheye vision sensors and two wide angle sensors to locate objects in all directions, which also aids in planning the best automatic return route for the device.
With information from DJI and The Verge
