Dr. Jairo · Can drinking affect weight loss?

“Doctor, does drinking get in the way if I plan to lose weight?”

Yes! Each gram of alcohol has the equivalent of seven kilocalories. In other words, if a person drinks a 40ml dose of distillate, for example, up to 100 calories are ingested – which is roughly equivalent to a 30 gram chocolate bar or French bread.

This makes it much more difficult to lose weight. So, if that’s your goal, it’s important to cut back or avoid alcohol consumption.

In addition, those who usually mix drinks with others, such as energy drinks or juice (and even add sugar), will obviously have a much greater difficulty to lose weight or maintain the weight.

Other benefits of stopping drinking alcohol

In addition to facilitating weight loss or maintenance, avoiding alcohol consumption can bring more benefits to health and other aspects of life . Check it out:

1. Avoid accidents

Alcohol plays a role in at least half of all serious traumatic injuries and deaths from burns, drownings and homicides. It is also involved in four out of ten fatal falls and traffic accidents, as well as suicides. Reducing alcohol consumption by a third can reduce the number of injuries and possible illnesses.

2. Healthier heart

You might think that a regular glass of red wine or other alcoholic beverages might be good for your heart. But this may not be true, or true only in the case of a few sips (less than a drink a day). If you cut down on alcohol and, along with that, reduce or stop smoking, can lower blood pressure, the levels of fat called triglycerides and the chances of heart failure.

3. Your liver thanks you

The liver’s job is to filter out toxins. And alcohol is toxic to cells. Heavy drinking – at least 15 drinks for men and eight or more for women a week – can damage the organ and cause fatty liver, cirrhosis and other problems. The good news: your liver can repair itself and even regenerate itself. Therefore, it is always worth drinking less or stopping altogether.

4. Your relationship can improve

Enjoying alcohol socially in reasonable amounts can improve your mood and help in relationships with other people. But if you drink it alone or take several doses a day, it can become an unhealthy habit. If you can’t control yourself, the problem can develop into a mental disorder resulting from alcohol abuse. Giving up drinking can allow you to focus on your relationships, work and health. It can also relieve symptoms of depression and anxiety and boost your self-esteem.

5. Decreases cancer risks

Alcohol, in particular its excessive consumption, can increase the chances of various types of cancer, including those from the esophagus, mouth, throat and breast. What is less clear is whether stopping drinking reduces your chances of getting the disease and, if so, how long it may take. Some studies suggest potential benefits, but scientists aren’t sure.

Check out:

6. Sex can improve

A little alcohol can make couples more excited. But anything beyond a dose or more a day has the opposite effect, especially if you overindulge. Men can have trouble getting and maintaining an erection. Women’s sex drive may decrease and the vagina may become drier. Cut the drink and see if that stirs up the romance.

7. Sleep better

Alcohol can cause drowsiness at first. But once you fall asleep, you can wake up several times during the night. Furthermore, disrupts the important REM stage of sleep and can interfere with breathing. You may also need to get up more often to pee. Try to avoid alcohol, especially in the late afternoon and evening, for a more restful sleep.

8. Less illnesses

Even just one drink can weaken your body’s germ-fighting power for up to 24 hours. With time, large amounts of alcohol “blind” the immune system and the body’s ability to regenerate itself. Avoid drinking so you don’t get sick.

9. Lowers blood pressure

If you drink a lot and your blood pressure is too high, you may be able to bring your numbers back to normal by doing one simple thing: giving up alcohol. Even drinking less can result in a big payoff. Talk to your doctor about your numbers.

10. Cleans the brain

Alcohol addiction can make it harder to think or remember things. Over time, heavy drinking can impair distance perception or diminish and impair motor skills. It may even become more difficult for you to interpret other people’s emotions. But if you stop drinking, your brain seems to be able to regain some of those skills. .

