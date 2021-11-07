draw accumulates and can pay R$90 million

Nobody got the six numbers of the contest 2426 from Mega-Sena held this Saturday, 06. The estimated prize for the next bet, which will be held on Wednesday, 10, is BRL 90 million.

Check out the six dozen drawn:

05-11-24-27-32-57

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, 249 bets hit the corner and took BRL 25,132.53 each. Another 15,271 bettors hit the court and pocketed R$585.42.







Mega-Sena amassed Photo: Agência Brasil

How to play

Mega-Sena pays millions to the hit of the 6 numbers drawn. You can still win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers out of the 60 available on the betting wheel. To compete, you must mark from 6 to 15 numbers on the ticket, allowing the system to choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests (Teimosinha).

sweepstakes

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. In special weeks, there are three drawings, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

bets

The minimum bet, of 6 numbers, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you dial, the higher the price of the bet and the greater the chances of winning the most coveted prize in the country.