Drone strike hits home of Iraqi prime minister, who escapes unharmed | World

The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi , escaped a drone attack on his home in Baghdad this Saturday (6). He was unharmed from the assassination attempt, Iraqi security sources said.

Al-Arabiya television network initially reported that a rocket landed at the Iraqi prime minister’s home around 2:50 am on Sunday (20:50 am on Saturday in Brasília). Later, the information was updated by the Iraqi armed forces, who said that the attack took place with a drone loaded with explosives. According to local press reports, two explosions were heard.

“I am fine, thank God, with my people, and I ask for calm and tranquility from everyone, for the sake of Iraq,” the prime minister wrote in a statement released by social media moments after the attack.

“Treachery missiles will not discourage those who believe, and not a hair will be touched on the agility and persistence of our heroic security forces in preserving the security of the people, achieving justice and enforcing the law,” said al-Khadimi.

Al-Kadhimi’s house is on the Baghdad Green Zone, a security area in the Iraqi capital where international agencies and embassies of different countries operate. Generally, the region has even greater protection.

Until the last update of this report, it was not known which group had planned the attack on the prime minister.

Iranian-supporting Shiite militias set up a base near the Green Zone after coming out as the biggest losers in parliamentary elections less than a month ago. At the time, these groups said that the vote was rigged.