Ducati dominates Algarve to achieve final goal in MotoGP 2021

FIVE DISPUTES TO OBSERVE AT THE END OF THE MOTORCYCLE WORLDWIDE | GP at 10

The Algarve GP was designed, from the beginning, a private dispute between Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo. It was like that in all the free practice sessions, often defined with minimal margins, but the classification showed a different scenario, with the Italian from Ducati putting himself comfortably ahead of any other competitor.

In April, on the first MotoGP pass through the Portuguese circuit, Bagnaia made pole-position with a great lap, but lost his position on the grid after disrespecting yellow flags, but recovered in the race. Now, seven months later, it has taken the first step towards ratifying the domain.

“I am very happy! We deserved this pole-position taken from the first GP in Portugal [no início do ano] due to the yellow flags. On the last lap, I was improving, but unfortunately I made a mistake in the last sector and I couldn’t”, said Pecco.

Francesco Bagnaia during free practice in Portimão (Photo: Ducati)

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

“We are very strong this weekend. We tried medium and hard tires and were very competitive with both. Today it was cold and windy, but tomorrow the conditions should be better, so tomorrow morning we’ll assess our final strategy with the tires for the race”, he added.

Francesco’s fifth straight pole of the season is no accident. More relaxed down the stretch, especially after taking his first victory in the premier class of the Worlds, the Italian feels like a leader at Ducati who sees Jack Miller swing a lot.

The responsibility that falls on Bagnaia’s shoulders may have been a burden in the fight for the title, won by Quartararo, but now we have two more stages to the end of the calendar for him to prove that he is the new face of the automaker in MotoGP.

Across the garage at Borgo Panigale’s factory, Jack Miller knows he needs to grow up. Again in the front row of the grid, the Australian was close to pole-position in the Algarve, but was no match for his teammate. After falling behind for most of the season, he has a chance to end the year on a high after starting it as a big favorite.

Jack Miller did well in ratings again (Photo: Ducati)

“It’s good to be back in the front row here in Portimão. It’s a technical track, tough and being up front is very good. Last time I was kind of ‘swallowed’ in turn 1 and then I got stuck between the bikes so it’s good to be in this position,” Miller said.

“We had a good pace over the past weekends, but we couldn’t get there well on Sundays. I know we have potential, I know the bike has potential. It was another good Saturday and I’m happy with that and what we’ve done from TL1 to Q2. Now, it’s a matter of organizing everything, not making silly decisions like last week and, like this, me and Pecco [Bagnaia] we should be fine for tomorrow”, he added.

Further back, the 2021 champion appears only in seventh position. Little for those who dominated on Friday and seemed to be in the running to win again at the Portuguese track, as they did on the first run in 2021. After training, they blamed a hit chosen by Yamaha.

“I used a hit that works sometimes but not others. Today, it was pretty bad and I ended up losing speed. The last sector was always my strong point, but in qualifying I could barely make the turns. Furthermore, the grip was lower than yesterday, so I alternated good times with bad ones”, declared Quartararo.

“I started to suffer on the TL4, when I realized that the medium tire in the rear is the best solution. So we’re going to run more tests tomorrow morning. When we got to Q1, the bike started to lose balance, so we made some changes. But it was a strange feeling in qualifying, let’s see what we can evolve for the race. In my opinion, it’s not the ripples [que causaram problemas]”, closed.

Ducati has its chance to continue to shine. Portimão is the last track that minimally favors the Italian automaker, something that doesn’t happen in Valencia. To end the year on a high and pursue the remaining titles — Teams and Constructors — winning in the Algarve is essential. The first step was taken.

MotoGP picks up again this Sunday (7), from 10 am (GMT), for the Algarve GP, in Portimão. O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World Motorcycle 2021.

READ TOO

# Quartararo is reborn after painful defeat and deserved title in MotoGP 2021

# Quartararo justifies bet and takes Yamaha off the line after five years of fasting in MotoGP

# Marc Márquez wins out of his comfort zone and gains momentum in MotoGP recovery

# Pol Espargaró’s podium is as important for Honda as Marc Márquez’s victories

# FIM needs to adopt super license to better select who can race in MotoGP

# Yamaha and Ducati face off in the final stretch of 2021 for Constructors and Teams titles

# Morbidelli shows signs of recovery and strengthens 2022 planning with Yamaha