Dupla-sena 2294 result: check here the dozens drawn today; saturday (06/11)

Another Saturday arrived it’s day of double-sentence, like contest 2294 bringing the award of BRL 6 million, check it out now the Result of Double-sena 2294; check out the dozens drawn in the 1st draw: 05-08-34-40-44-48 and 2nd drawing: 19-23-27-41-48-49. check everything here in the session of lotteries, of Tech News.

The draw took place at 20h in the space of Savings Bank in São Paulo – SP, and broadcast through the digital channels of the Box: Youtube and Facebook, in addition to TV network.

Also, to bet on the next competition from double-sentence, just go to one Lottery Houses unit or bet for Online Lotteries, that allow bets until 19:30.

Therefore, to make a simple bet of two games of 6 dozens, the bettor must fork out BRL 2.5. Therefore, those who hit 6, 5, 4 and 3 take prizes.

Result of Double-sena 2294 (11/06)

First, check out the Result of Double-sena 2294 left after the draw was held at 8 pm, and brought the millionaire prize of BRL 6 million, check now the dozens drawn in this Saturday:

1st draw: 05-08-34-40-44-48

2nd drawing: 19-23-27-41-48-49

Prize – 1st Raffle: 6 hits: 1 winning bet – R$ 5,871,535.18; 5 hits: 22 winning bets – R$ 5,073.69; 4 hits: 1,246 winning bets – R$ 102.38; 3 hits: 23,858 winning bets – R$2.67.

Prize – 2nd Raffle: 6 hits: There were no winners; 5 hits: 23 winning bets – R$ 4,367.79; 4 hits: 1,535 winning bets – R$83.10; 3 hits: 26,330 winning bets – R$ 2.42.

So if you haven’t been awarded, don’t worry. After that, the next contest of double-sentence, will be held at Wednesday, Because the double-sentence holds drawings twice a week.

checked the Result of Double-sena 2294? know how to receive your award.

Firstly, to receive the awards from the Lotteries Cash, you can go to any accredited lottery house or agencies of the Box, premiums above R$1,903.98 only receive at Caixa. In conclusion, you only receive the prize upon presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and the receipt of the original and winning bet, insert your CPF on the back of the bet.

