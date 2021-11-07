Erasmo Viana gets annoyed on the recordings of Hora do Faro

Last deleted from The Farm 13, Erasmo Viana participated in the last edition of Faro time. The recordings, however, had a tense atmosphere.

According to columnist Leo Dias, the influencer distributed kicks to the attraction’s guests, especially when asked about his personal life.

Advertising Unable to load ad

At first, Erasmus was angry when they said he was only called because he was Gabriel’s exla Pugliesi. The boy got angry and fired. “I’m nothing, I have a story”, he said.

Also, MC Gui’s friend didn’t give details about hiring his team of administrators. He did not confirm the information that the advisors were the same as in Juliette Freire, winner of the BBB 21.

Asked about the amount he would have invested, he released a “does not matter”. Known for his strong temper, Erasmus was called a sexist by participants in The Farm 13.

Likewise, he caused controversy by claiming that he would shoot gay men in a park with a paintball gun. Among the recent bullshit, he had a big fight with Solange, but then made up with the model.

Hora do Faro with the participation of Erasmo Viana will air on Sunday (7), at 15:15.