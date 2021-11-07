Everson highlights support from fans after Atlético-MG conceded goals in Mineirão: “12th player” | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG is the best team in the Brazilian Championship. A factor that helps explain the leader’s campaign is the solid defense, which conceded the fewest goals in the tournament. On the other hand, Galo was leaked in the last seven games. An important point of the analysis is that, at home, the goals conceded are accompanied by an immediate reaction of support from the fans.

Goalkeeper Everson highlighted this factor. Against Santos, Cuiabá and Grêmio, whenever the 32 shirt went into the net, looking for the goal scored by the opponent, Mineirão came down with shouts of encouragement for the victories, which came.

“Today, more than ever, we have the athletic mass with us, our 12th player. We become stronger than we are in our home” (Everson)

1 of 2 Everson with Atlético-MG fans’ wall right behind — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Everson with the wall of Atlético-MG fans right behind — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

– It makes a lot of difference. And I separate not only Grêmio’s game, but Santos, Cuiabá’s game, where we left behind the scoreboard in both games. And, in all, the fans encouraged us. Especially against Cuiabá, when we conceded an unusual goal with one minute of the game. And then we tied, we turned the game around. Their support is important, we know how much they are with us, playing with us, placing confidence in this group in the pursuit of this title – said Everson.

In 29 rounds, Atlético scored 45 goals and conceded only 22. It is the best defense, followed by Corinthians and Atlético-GO (26), and Flamengo, who conceded 26 goals, but in 27 games. The average of goals conceded by Galo in the return, however, increased compared to the first round. A little higher, actually: 0.73 goals conceded in 19 initial rounds, and 0.8 conceded in the 20th to 29th (8th in 10 games).