Ex of Marília Mendonça, Murilo Huff says how the couple’s son is doing

Former Marília Mendonça, singer Murilo Huff published on social media this Saturday morning, 6, thanking the fans for their affection and telling how the couple’s son, little Leo, just 2 years old, is doing.

The country singer Marília Mendonça died on the afternoon of Friday, 5, victim of a plane accident.

In the post, Murilo Huff, very moved, thanks the fans for the affection for him and for Marília Mendonça, says he has no words to describe his pain, and also talks about how his son is doing.

“I still don’t have words that can express the pain I feel in my chest right now, but I’m here to thank you for all the messages of support and concern for me and Leo, and to ask for your prayers for our family, and by the families of the other victims. Leo is fine, thank God.”, wrote the singer.

Shortly before Marília Mendonça’s fatal accident, Murilo Huff had posted a short video with his son. Little Leo was with his father during the singer’s trip.