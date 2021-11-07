FAB collects fuel sample that fueled Marília Mendonça’s plane

Investigators from the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) collected a sample of fuel from the truck that fueled the aircraft carrying singer Marília Mendonça.

The plane carrying the artist and four other people crashed in Piedade de Caratinga, in Vale do Rio Doce, in the west of Minas Gerais, at a distance of three kilometers from Caratinga airport, city where the singer would perform on Friday night. -fair. All occupants, including pilot and co-pilot, died in the plane crash.

In addition to the fuel sample, professionals collected documents about aircraft maintenance and operational records.

“FAB SERIPA VI investigators attended the headquarters of the aircraft operating company PT-ONJ, in Goiânia/GO, and collected maintenance documents, crew operational records and a fuel sample from the truck that refueled the “King Air” before the take-off”, says the agency.

Seripa VI is the regional service for investigation and prevention of aeronautical accidents that serves the Federal District, Goiás, Mato Grosso and Tocantins.

The FAB and the Civil Police of Minas Gerais are investigating the accident. This Saturday (6), investigators from Seripa III, from Rio de Janeiro, were at the site of the plane crash to “identify evidence, photograph the scenes, remove parts of the aircraft for analysis, listen to witness reports, gather documents, etc. There is no scheduled time for this activity to take place, always depending on the complexity of the occurrence”.

The action of Seripa VI is complementary to the investigations already initiated by Seripa III and the FAB informs that the investigation will be swift. “The action takes place in addition to the activities carried out by SERIPA III at the accident site, in Caratinga/MG. We inform you that the conclusion of the investigation will take the shortest time possible, depending on the complexity of the accident and the need to discover the contributing factors.”