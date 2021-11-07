Facial yoga prevents skin aging with exercise; understand the technique – Health

Opening your eyes, pressing your lips together, rotating your tongue inside your mouth and practicing “grimaces” are already a habit of nutritional therapist Kiki Felipe, 56 years old, in the most diverse situations: when waiting in line at the supermarket, on the subway or at home , for example. She is a practitioner of the call facial yoga, which includes a series of exercises for the muscles of the face, neck and chest, breathing techniques, self-massage and postural adjustments. “We worry about doing gymnastics for the body, but we forget about the more than 50 muscles of the face, which are our calling card”, he says.

Twice a day, Kiki does the exercises she learned in a course in facial yoga three years ago. She claims the results are visible. “I noticed that the expression lines in the eyes and the smile creases improved. I feel like I have a healthier look on my face after adopting this self-care ritual.” The improvement was so impressive that she decided to take the advanced course to be able to teach.

Kiki’s teacher is Cláudia Reis, 56 years old, who met the facial yoga 25 years ago, but has only gone into the subject in the last six years. She learned the technique from world famous instructors like Danielle Collins and Fumiko Takatsu. In 2018, it launched its online facial yoga course platform, which has already attracted 350 students. That same year, he saw interest in the technique increase when the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, revealed, in 2018, that this was the secret to the natural beauty of her face. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston have also announced that they are adept at the technique, as well as Brazilian Maitê Proença.

To see results, it is necessary to dedicate at least 20 minutes a day to the exercises, for at least 2 months, says Cláudia. “Facial yoga can provide an improvement in the contours of the face, redefining volumes, more tonus to the skin, which has a better texture. It has no miracle or perfection and requires dedication, so it is not suitable for immediate people.” Some accessories, such as spatulas and rollers, can be used for some maneuvers on the face, but usually only hands cleaned with some oil or moisturizer are enough to carry out the exercises.

The method created by Cláudia includes a work of postural reorganization. “We pay attention to details, such as the way we look and the opening of our shoulders, which are reflected in our appearance”, exemplifies Cláudia. She explains that exercises that work the facial muscles promote an “internal massage” that activates the tissues of the neck and face, allowing for better blood circulation and lymphatic drainage. A hatha yoga practitioner for 30 years, she says that facial yoga, like classical yoga, brings improvements in health, self-esteem and well-being – beauty is just a consequence.

“I recommend facial yoga because it’s a practice that makes you feel good about yourself, as it has a natural result, unlike an aesthetic procedure that can change your appearance too much”, says psychologist Ailla Stefano, another student of Cláudia, 45 years old. She has been practicing facial yoga at least three times a week for about two years and finds the technique effective. “Muscle work helps to hold the jowls, makes the cheek firmer. My face has no swelling and my skin looks better. People see the benefits.”

The term “facial yoga” was “borrowed” from ancient Indian practice. Márcia de Luca, a student of yoga, meditation and ayurveda (Indian medical philosophy), has never seen the term “facial yoga” in classical yoga texts. Despite this, she considers that facial exercises are valid, as they should be worked as well as the rest of the body.

The relationship with botox

At 74 years old, Bartira Bravo says she has never undergone plastic surgery or invasive aesthetic procedures in order to work as a poster girl for her own method of facial gymnastics. Every day since 1992, she has devoted 15 minutes to exercises that involve muscles in the face, neck and face. She explains that the stresses of everyday life accelerate the creation of creases in the skin and that facial gymnastics helps to reduce this stress, as it has rhythmic and coordinated movements, combined with rest.

Bartira welcomes people interested in learning facial gymnastics individually at the Denise Steiner Clinic, in São Paulo, and sets up a specific exercise program for each person’s needs. Among the various customer profiles, it is sought out, for example, by people who lose weight quickly and do not want to be left with a “fallen face” due to sagging. “The result of facial gymnastics will depend on several aspects, such as genetics and nutrition. Orientals, for example, have a quick response. But, in all cases, those who practice daily will have a healthier appearance”, says Bartira. In the interview with state, she proudly displayed photos of herself and her clients, to show the result of her dedication.

Facial gymnastics practices can contribute to health if they are gentle, as they provide relaxation, says dermatologist Edileia Bagatin, coordinator of the Dermatological Cosmiatry Department of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology. “We know about the connection between chronic skin diseases, such as acne, and stress. Therefore, a gentle massage can bring benefits, yes.” She claims, however, that there is still no scientific evidence that this practice brings aesthetic benefits.

However, research conducted by the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago found that a daily 30-minute facial exercise routine for five months can rejuvenate the skin in up to three years. The study, released in 2018, was carried out with women aged 45 to 60 years. Participants did various exercises such as “sculpting” the cheeks, improving the appearance of the neck, lifting the eyelid and eyebrows.

The gym instructors and facial yoga do not recommend the practice to anyone who has applied Botox or who has any injury on the face or neck. “It’s not that it’s dangerous, but with facial gymnastics botox loses its effect more quickly. If she’s already invested in it, it’s better to enjoy it until the end,” says Bartira.

Face yoga instructor Alessandra Scavone, 47, takes a different view. She starts the exercise plan even if the patient has been given Botox. “We were able to transition from using botox to facial yoga. Instead of paralyzing the muscle with Botox, we started to learn to train and relax, thus improving our appearance”, he explains. “People who come to me want to look better, but they want to recognize themselves. They don’t want to be overstretched by a Cinderella effect,” he says.

This is the case of the 36-year-old social entrepreneur Juliana Rodrigues Dutra, who sought the facial yoga proposed by Alessandra to achieve a more natural facial “rejuvenation”. “I’ve already applied Botox and performed a series of dermatological treatments. I noticed that my physiognomy was becoming more and more artificial and I began to notice this in women too. I was in a vicious circle of always seeking modern treatment, going to a clinic and paying,” he says.

For about a month, she has been devoting 15 minutes of her day to the facial exercises proposed by Alessandra, with the goal of reaching 30 minutes a day. “It may still be imperceptible to others, but I already feel some changes in the muscles in my face. I inserted this practice into my routine because I want to age in a healthy way.”

Accessories must be used with expert guidance.

Practitioners of yoga or facial gymnastics often resort to accessories to boost the practice, such as the roller facial (a roller) and the gua sha (a kind of spatula). Usually made of stone, they are slipped through the skin of the face and neck.

Both accessories are widely used in China, made with jade stone, according to the president of the Brazilian School of Chinese Medicine (Ebramec), Reginaldo de Carvalho Silva Filho. He explains that gua sha brings in its name the characteristic of application: “gua” means “scrape” and “sha” implies the skin’s reaction to the treatment. “When applied for therapeutic purposes, in Chinese medicine, scrapings are performed until the ‘sha’ is obtained, which is often reddish with variations in intensity. But, in the case of application for aesthetic purposes, the scrapes are much smoother.”

The practice of gua sha stimulates the skin and facial tissues, according to Reginaldo. “The stimulated regions receive better nutrition and gain more shine, smoothness and better appearance”, he says. He claims that the practice of self-administered at home is safe, but the ideal is to follow the recommendations of trained professionals, such as those who specialize in cosmetic Chinese medicine. “This professional has resources to improve the external appearance from an improvement in internal conditions, that is: beauty as an external reflection of internal health.”

In the view of dermatologist Renata Sitonio, these accessories help eliminate lymph fluids that cause swelling. “Sliding the roller gently on the skin can bring aesthetic benefit when performing a facial drainage, especially when waking up in the morning, when eyes and cheekbones are swollen.” She herself is in the habit of using the roller in her skin care routine to improve the appearance around her eyes, along with the face cream.

When used cold, the roller can ease skin problems such as rosacea, an inflammatory disease that brings redness to the skin, as explained by the doctor. “The lower temperature of the instrument helps to soothe the skin, as it closes the vessels. But of course this has to be associated with a correct dermatological treatment and the use of cosmetics aimed at this type of skin, which is more sensitive.”

The dermatologist warns that using these accessories with force and pressure on the skin is not indicated. “This can remove the skin protection barrier, which damages the skin and can even result in inflammation,” he explains