Fans spend a sleepless night in Goiânia to say goodbye to Marília Mendonça

posted on 11/06/2021 12:26 PM / updated on 11/06/2021 12:44 PM



Ilza Oliveira, 58, took a CD by Marília Mendonça to pay homage to the singer’s wake, which will take place in Goiânia – (credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

The tragedy that killed the singer Marília Mendonça and four other people moved millions of people across Brazil. In Goiânia, the singer’s home state, where Marília’s wake will be held this Saturday (6/11), even before the opening to the public, a large number of people gathered in front of the Goiânia Arena gym and the Serra Dourada stadium.

The attendant Jéssica Oliveira arrived in line at 22:00 this Friday (5) to pay her grief to the queen of suffering. In a conversation with other fans in line for a symbolic farewell gesture, she highlighted the importance of the singer for women

“At the moment there’s not even a way to select the music, they all tell a little bit of each woman, the story of each woman. Women in Brazil and in the world of Brazil don’t have one that doesn’t identify with her music,” she said.











In a moment of emotion, Matheus Alves, 20, and Izenice Ribeiro, 32, were in solidarity with each other. Kneeling, the pair hugged and cried to alleviate the loss of one of the greatest singers in Brazil.

“I have no words for this moment. I like her a lot and it will be eternal in her songs,” said Izenice

In times of digital media, buying CDs is for those who are fans. Ilza Oliveira, 58, insisted on taking a CD of the singer to pay tribute to the singer.

“She represents to me a good person and completely humble. She speaks the truth and doesn’t like lies. That’s why he filled the squares and the places she frequented in music”, he recalled.