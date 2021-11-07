Fernando Diniz and Enderson Moreira: same goal in Serie B, but with Vasco and Botafogo in opposite scenarios

The classic between Vasco and Botafogo, this Sunday, at 4 pm, in Saint Januario, will put coaches who landed in Rio de Janeiro face to face with the exclusive mission of taking their teams towards access. However, in the duel valid for the 34th round of the Serie B, Fernando Diniz and Enderson Moreira coexist with very different panoramas. The Botafogo commander managed a turn and the team forwarded both its access and leadership. The cross-Maltino coach, in turn, had less time to try to react and the team has only a 1% chance of going up with five rounds to go.

The paths of Vasco and Botafogo have crossed several times in recent months. Both fell together, made the final of the Taça Rio, and faced each other for the fifth time of the season, this Sunday, at 4 pm, in São Januário. However, the route taken by the teams is very different and before the arrival of the current commanders a name was coveted by rivals.

With the resignation of Marcelo Cabo, Vasco bet on a name requested by the fans: Stripe. The Gaucho had turned down a proposal from Botafogo days before and decided to embark on the mission to bring Cruz-Maltino back to the elite. However, the coach failed to get the team into gear and resigned after twelve matches, with a little more than 36%.

In his place, Fernando Diniz, fired from Santos at the time, took over the team with 15 games and a lot of work ahead. The beginning was promising, the team became more competitive, even more so with the arrival of Nenê. But, soon old problems came back to haunt and show that it lacked time to implement its characteristic style of play.

In São Januário, Diniz will experience his first classic under the command of Vasco. But what the coach didn’t expect was to reach this point in the competition with almost zero chances of access. Defensive mistakes and lack of creativity and efficiency up front caused the numbers to plummet. In the midst of the pressure cooker, the coach presents the speech of fighting until the end, but he knows he needs to plan for the year 2022.

On Botafogo’s side, the team had a complicated start to Serie B under the command of Marcelo Chamusca. After Lisca’s “no”, the board entrusted Enderson Moreira with the mission of removing the team from the middle part of the classification.

Right on the debut of the new coach, Alvinegro beat Confiança 1-0, their first victory as a visitor in the competition. Little by little, Enderson knew how to give a tough stance to the squad, which contributed to the team scoring important points even in matches in which he played more with “grassroots” than with technical quality.

In addition, the coach is getting as much out of his players as possible. This gave way, in the absence of Chay (who is recovering from injury), the offensive sector of the team to have the evolution of players who were supporting players. This fact led the team to 73% success with Enderson.

The significant results of Botafogo against opponents fighting for the G4, such as CRB, Náutico and the victories over Coritiba (both in Rio and in the capital of Paraná) make the players arrive at Colina with an extra dream. If Enderson Moreira manages to get the better of this “duel apart” with Fernando Diniz, Alvinegro will overtake Coxa and become leader of the competition.

More than a clash of strategies, São Januário will be the stage for a “war of nerves” at the edge of the field. On the one hand, Fernando Diniz deals with the rush to get Vasco back on track and keep the dream of cherished access. On the other hand, Enderson Moreira will have to dodge the squad’s anxiety to confirm Botafogo’s return to the elite and the Serie B title and, at the same time, cannot lose focus on the final stretch. There will be no shortage of challenges around this new edition of the classic.