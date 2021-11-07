Fiat Argo is the best-selling car in October; meet the top 10

Listen to the text of this post Listen to the text of this post

The month of October had a working day less than September and registered a decrease of -1.78% in vehicle license plates, including all automotive segments. The data are from FENABRAVE – National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution, which indicates the number of 276,033 units sold in the month, against 281,026 in September/2021. When the numbers are compared with the same month in 2020, the drop reached -17.07%.

However, even in this scenario, Fiat leads the car sales market for the 10th consecutive month and those responsible for these numbers are Argo, Nova Strada and Nova Toro, in that order. It ended the month of October in the market leadership not only for cars, but also for light commercial vehicles with a 19.5% share (29,395 license plates).

Fiat Argo hatch stood out in this ranking, which sold 8,381 units (5.6% market share), Nova Strada occupied 3rd place with 6,129 vehicles (4.1% market share) and Nova Toro in 8 °, with 5,187 units and 3.4% market share.

Right after the Argo, the 2nd place in sales was the Jeep Renegade with 6,723 licensed units. In 3rd position comes Fiat Strada, with 6,130 license plates. Next, in 4th place is the Jeep Compass, with 6,097 licenses.

With these numbers, Fiat continues to lead the domestic market, reaching a 22.4% market share with 365,000 units sold. At this moment, the difference for the second place is 109 thousand cars. When comparing the growth numbers of Fiat compared to the competition, it was the brand that grew the most, with 6.3 percentage points compared to the same period in 2020.

In penultimate position among the top 10 is Onix, which after having stopped production due to lack of inputs and having fallen in the ranking, has been trying to make up for lost time.

Check out the top 10 best selling vehicles in October 2021:

1st – Fiat Argo – 8,381 units

2nd – Jeep Renegade – 6,723 units

3rd – Fiat Strada – 6,130 units

4th – Jeep Compass – 6,097 units

5th – VW T-Cross – 6,008 units

6th – Hyundai HB20 – 5,844 units

7th – Hyundai Crete – 5,492 units

8th – Fiat Toro – 5,187 units

9th – Chevrolet Onix – 5,157 units

10th – VW Gol – 5,039 units