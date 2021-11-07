Find out how to delete improper messages for more than 2 months on WhatsApp

By Meriane Jeffreys on November 6, 2021 at 11:09 | Updated November 6, 2021 at 11:09 am

Brazil – In 2017, the Whatsapp implemented a function in its platform that allows the user to delete a message sent after up to 1 hour and 8 minutes. Due to some requests, the messenger decided to improve the option, allowing the deletion of older messages.

According to WABetaInfo, the app would be testing a new feature to manage messages. In this case, it would be the tool that allows older messages to be deleted, both in personal conversations and in groups.

The information suggests that the novelty is in the beta version of the Android application. It will allow the user to delete a message sent 90 days ago, that is, three months. However, not even WhatsApp Beta users are having access to the functionality, as it is still in the development stage.

Other news

Recently, WABetaInfo released that the Whatsapp is testing the cashback system, aimed at users who use the platform’s payment services. The feature is still being improved in India, where WhatsApp Pay usage rates are higher.

According to reports, the courier is returning amounts ranging from 1 to 51 Indian rupees. Converting to the Brazilian real, it would be between R$0.10 and R$3.90. Cashback is available with a minimum of five transactions with no limit value.