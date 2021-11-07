Find out how to get back to exercising after a long time off – News

With the resumption of social life, as well as the reduction of the home office and the opening of schools and theaters, the time has come to go back to exercising. Social isolation caused many people to give up healthy habits, according to a study by Unesp (Universidade Estadual Paulista). Just in the first months of quarantine, there was a 28.6% increase in sedentary behavior.

According to Dr Alexandre Stivanin, a member of the SBOT (Brazilian Society of Orthopedics and Traumatology), due to the long time off, attention to the state of the body is necessary before doing any physical activity.

“It is necessary to carry out a cardiac evaluation to check if everything is ok. Only after that, restarting the exercises to recover the muscle mass, responsible for the stabilization of the bones, will thus be possible to avoid injuries”, says Stivanin.

The specialist explains that it is necessary to know how to choose the appropriate physical exercise for this resumption to first reach the ideal preparation and, little by little, increase the load of activities.

“On return, regardless of age, strength exercises are recommended, to regain lean mass, and aerobic activities, such as walking and cycling. In my point of view, first people need to acquire physical conditioning and then increase the practice of exercises, so that the body is ready for this load”, he points out.

The practice of physical exercise can help not only the body, but also the emotional one, according to a survey by Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) 3 out of 10 people have depression due to lack of exercise in the pandemic.

Resuming the practice of physical activities, however, must be done with professional monitoring, which shows the correct way to perform each exercise. According to Stivanin, the chances of injury from overload increase if the exercises are done on their own.

“It is necessary for the body to gain rhythm in a slow and gradual way, as it was stopped for a long time, the body is more susceptible to injuries. The thigh muscle, for example, is responsible for helping to reduce the impact, preventing injuries to the knee, meniscus and joints”, he says.

For those who already practiced physical activities before the pandemic, Stivanin recommends caution, since the loss of muscle mass is rapid and may cause injuries if the resumption is at the same pace as before the stop.

The researcher at the Faculty of Medicine at USP (University of São Paulo), Tiago Peçanha, explains what risks this sudden return can cause to the body.

“The main risk for a healthy person is to feel pain, after a long time inactive it is very common for this to happen. These pains usually appear 24 hours after the practice of physical activity, and it goes away with a rest for 3 to 4 days”, he explains.

For Peçanha, the first months after resuming exercises are the moment when the body acquires ideal conditioning. For those who have been idle for a long time, it is expected that only after this period the person will recover his previous conditions.

“Those who already have a history of physical activity resume more quickly, due to the body’s predisposition to regain physical shape, but everything will depend on how long the person was still. Those who no longer exercised, and were even more stationary during the pandemic, take much longer, because the body is not ready for the load received during the activities”, he observes.

For those who want to keep their health up to date with exercise, the specialist gives tips on the activities that should be done. “A physical exercise program to maintain health must have three fundamentals: the aerobic part, with walking, running, cycling or swimming; muscle strengthening, with workouts that use weights, weight training or pilates; and improvement in flexibility capacity, worked with Pilates or yoga.”

In the case of people who had Covid-19, Tiago explains that it is necessary to seek a doctor before starting physical activities, in order to look for possible sequelae left by the virus.

“For those who have already taken Covid, it may be that this person has problems with exaggerated fatigue, cardiac, respiratory and needs a medical investigation before being allowed to perform physical exercise”, concludes the researcher.

