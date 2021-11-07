First week of COP26 ends and thousands of people protest in favor of the environment around the world | National Newspaper

the first week of dome of United Nations about climate change ended this Saturday (6). On the day negotiations turned to sustainable land use, thousands of people protested in favor of the environment in cities around the world.

To try to break the ice in climate negotiations, in Melbourne, Australians reproduced a koala on fire.

In Seoul, the big red inflatable ball symbolized the earth on fire.

In Paris, the highlight was for politicians – including Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro – accused of “climate inaction”.

Activists called this Saturday “Global Day of Action for Climate Justice”. In all, there were around 300 events on all continents. But, as expected, the biggest protest was in Glasgow, the Scottish city that is the seat of the COP-26.

There are no official data, but organizers say that more than 200,000 people marched within blocks of the conference. Vanessa Nakate, from Uganda, is today one of the strongest voices calling for more ambitious and concrete measures.

“The leaders failed to understand that we cannot eat coal, we cannot drink oil and we cannot breathe so-called natural gas.”

But the president of the COP, Alok Sharma, celebrated a breakthrough this Saturday: 45 governments committed to investing in more sustainable land use. One of the examples came from Brazil: the Sectoral Plan for Adaptation and Low Carbon Emission in Agriculture. Known as ABC+, it has the goal of reducing the emission of gases that aggravate the greenhouse effect. Experts agree that the initiative is positive. The challenge is to implement.

“If Brazil manages to implement it, it will increase producer productivity and at the same time will reduce emissions. The challenge is for us to invest, to give full support to the producer to absorb these practices. Today we see a policy that does not control deforestation and that does not invest in science”, says Marina Piatto, executive director of the Forest and Agricultural Management and Certification Institute.